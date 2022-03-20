Norfolk fish and chip shop trials four-day working week

A Norfolk chippy is set to take part in a national four-day workweek trial. Pictured: Luke and Phil Platten from Platten's Fish and Chips - Credit: Matthew Usher

A north Norfolk fish and chip shop is taking part in a national pilot of the four-day work week.

Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells-next-the-Sea is one of 30 companies in the UK taking part in the six-month trial being run by 4 Day Week Global.

From Norfolk's small chippy to large national corporations, the companies are embracing the productivity-focused, reduced-hour model of work.

More than 1,700 employees will be given an extra paid day off every week for the six months.

Kyle Lewis, co-director of Autonomy, a think tank working in partnership with 4 Day Week Global, said: “The interest in the UK pilot is a clear indication that organisations across a variety of sectors are ready to adapt to the future of work.

"Among the real strengths of this pilot are its relevance and how it embraces organisations of all sizes and models with a hugely diverse range of products and services

Other companies in the UK taking part include Bookishly, Pressure Drop Brewing, Girling Jones and more.