Winners of Norfolk Business Awards 2021 revealed
For the first time in years the Norfolk business community has been able to gather together and celebrate their success in person.
The Norfolk Business Awards saw the best and the brightest of the county's industry flock to the showground on November 25.
The glittering event saw bosses and staff congratulated on their sheer hard work and determination, which has seen them through some troubling times.
The business awards, hosted in association with the Eastern Daily Press, saw attendees share a drink and shake hands in person for the first time since 2019 this year.
Richard Porritt, the Eastern Daily Press' business editor, said: "Two years ago when I last stood on this stage I spoke about the uncertainty of Brexit and urged our politicians to offer more clarity and guidance. Little did I or any of us know the catastrophe looming just around the corner.
"When the shutter finally came down we had no way of knowing when life would return to normal – and let’s be honest, it still hasn’t.
"But no-one gave up. No-one sat back and hoped for the best. You all came out fighting. You all put in a shift. You should be so proud. Not only did you survive – you thrived. And now you are all the stronger for it."
The event, which was headline sponsored by Barclays, also saw the founder of a Norfolk housebuilding business handed the Outstanding Achievement award.
Tony Abel, chairman of Abel Homes, said he was “delighted” to win.
He added: “If my father could see me win this award I think he would be so proud. I left school at 15 – I’ve never taken an exam.
“This all began when my wife Maggie and I drove past a few homes which hadn’t been finished and we thought ‘Why not?’
“Then we did a few in Hingham – my wife sketched the houses and I drove the JCB. I never dreamed we’d end up here.”
The judges said: “A leading figure in the business community for over 30 years, Tony and the business has been ahead of curve with his team leading the construction of low energy efficient homes."
The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 are:
Business of the Year: Cornwall Insight
Business Person of the Year: Sarah Mintey MBE
Changing Lives Special Recognition Award: Yellow Brick Mortgages
Customer Excellence Award: R13 Recruitment
Disruptor of the Year: Iceni Diagnostics
Education in Business Award: Developing Experts
Employer of the Year: Cornwall Insight
Green Business of the Year: Shred Station
Marketing Innovation Award: PlantGrow
Scale-Up Business of the Year: e-Pharmacy
SME of the Year: Abel Homes
Start-Up Business of the Year: Abode Construction