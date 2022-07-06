The Small Business of the Year award will recognise businesses that have demonstrated a competitive advantage - Credit: CANVA

Entries are open for the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, a yearly event which celebrates those businesses that are making an impact in our region, regardless of their size. Peter Gaskell, sales director at Upp Broadband and the judge for the Small Business of the Year award, tells us why he is keen to shine a spotlight on innovative businesses that contribute to their local community.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

I have spent the last decade working with businesses to help them reduce costs and improve their experience with their utilities providers.

I joined Upp just prior to launch last year, leading the sales strategy across both residential and business channels.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Business Awards?

With a background in business sales and having previously spent many years living in Norfolk, I was keen to champion this award because I believe it is the small businesses that help our local communities thrive.

What do you bring to the judging process?

I have spent many years working in start-up businesses and also helping SMEs to manage their utilities. I understand many of the challenges faced by small businesses, especially growth in today’s economic environment.

The local regional economy is important to me and I bring this passion to the judging process.

Peter Gaskell, sales director at Upp Broadband - Credit: Upp

Do you have any anecdotes of moments that changed your business strategy?

There are two significant moments that showed me you have to be flexible and open to change to grow.

In both instances, existing strategies had ruled out using certain sales channels. By challenging the status quo and pivoting our strategic approach, these channels ultimately became our best performers.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Those businesses that have been bold in their approach and tried something new.

Extra consideration for those that have been successful, while also being mindful of their environmental impact. I will also be looking for those businesses that are having a positive impact on their local communities.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

If you have seen success by pivoting in your strategy, even if your previous approach was a failure, this is a great award to enter.

Successful businesses are those that fail forward, so don’t hide your short comings if you have grown as a result!

Award criteria

This category is open to businesses with a turnover of up to £1m and will be looking for all-round excellence.

The judging will focus on trading performance and future objectives, the competitive advantage of the business, and will look at examples of specific strategies which have driven business growth.

If your business achievements are impressive, then this award is for you.

To enter the Small Business of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk