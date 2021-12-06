Developing Experts has been announced as the winner of the Education in Business Award, sponsored by Archant, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Developing Experts is a digital platform that provides more than 1,000 science curriculum lessons and motivational activities for primary and secondary schools.

The company also offers a careers and recruitment forum for both young people and their families/carers, as well as teaching resources to enhance confidence in STEM teaching.

Its founding principles were established to alleviate the skills shortage in the STEM sector, which provides vast opportunities in the East Anglian region.

The company has partnered with the Routes into Rail and the Nuclear Skills Strategy Group industry boards to provide strategies for sourcing and monitoring future talent pipelines.

The judges found the story of Developing Experts intriguing – the way founder and CEO Sarah-Jane Mintey and her team have created such a dynamic platform in which to engage with future generations really struck a chord.

The quality and breadth of the courses, the level of data and insight, and the ability to bring together both commercial and educational sectors in such a unique and positive way impressed the judging panel.

“Developing Experts is committed to ensuring career choice is no longer left to change by showcasing career pathways to each region’s employers,” said Sarah-Jane Mintey MBE, CEO and founder of Developing Experts.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and delighted to be able to spotlight and celebrate the work of our team, our partnering employers and schools at the region’s premier business event.

“As a Norfolk lass, I am passionate about all things Norfolk! The Norfolk Business Awards is the perfect way to spotlight what’s great about our county.

“It’s a competition by locals for locals and is the ideal occasion to celebrate the region’s business community.”





About the sponsor

Archant is the name behind over 100 of the UK’s most successful local media brands, including the Eastern Daily Press.

Archant is a company built on community and creativity - keeping millions of people in touch with everything they care about through its digital-first brands and shaking up local media with new innovations in partnership with Google.

Archant’s people love to think big, embrace change and stay curious, which is why it is so proud to sponsor the Education in Business Award. If you’re curious to discover more about what Archant does and how it can fit your next career step, take a look at www.archant.co.uk/careers





The finalists

Face to Face Finance

Face to Face Finance is an independent financial advisory firm based in Cringleford, Norwich. The firm is on a mission to get people taking an active interest in managing their finances from a younger age.

The new styles of learning intervention deployed by Face to Face Finance, in particular its newly-launched podcast, were a key factor of the business’s strategy that excited the judges. The judges praised founder and managing director Julie Hunt and her team, who are clearly committed to humanising finance.

Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support

Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support has been providing information, advice, guidance and support to the social care sector for more than 19 years.

The judges were impressed by Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support’s work to develop skills across a challenging sector, particularly in light of the critical demand for support caused by the recent pandemic.

The judges also felt that CEO Christine Futter and her passionate team clearly understand the needs of the community and show clear determination and aspiration to excel at what they do.

Pure Physiotherapy

Founded in 2006, Pure Physiotherapy aims to supply quality, research-led care with compassion. With clinics located in East Anglia, Hampshire, the North West and Yorkshire, Pure Physiotherapy’s growing team delivers care to more than 16,000 people each month across the UK.

The judges saw that all staff clearly experience an entirely tailored approach to their training and that learning is at the centre of the organisation.