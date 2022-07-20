There's still time to enter the Norfolk Business Awards and be recognised among the county's top businesses - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We will soon be celebrating this year’s most innovative and inspirational businesses at the Norfolk Business Awards ceremony at the Norfolk Showground. But there’s still time to enter, and here we look at the Digital Business of the Year and Medium Business of the Year categories.

Digital Business of the Year

This year’s Digital Business of the Year will be an organisation that demonstrates an in-depth understanding of all things digital and has achieved impressive growth through the day-to-day integration of digital technologies, or through its performance online.

Judges will be looking for businesses that are using digital resources to drive business operations, delivering personalised, memorable experiences to customers and developing revenue and performance in the process.

The winner will be able to demonstrate how it has delivered an outstanding digital customer journey, listening to customers’ needs and marketing itself effectively to achieve exemplary results.

There are five key areas that the judges will focus on when deciding on the finalists and the overall winner:

A clear and defined strategy for growth.

Clear values and a sense of mission that stands out in every aspect of the business’ operations.

An understanding of the environmental impact of the business and a strategy to successfully deal with and reduce it.

The level of innovation in digital technologies or online presence and performance shown by the business.

Meeting customers’ needs through digital initiatives and procedures.

Medium Business of the Year

The Medium Business of the Year will be a local company with a turnover of £1-5 million that has made its mark in the region by demonstrating excellence across the board.

When assessing the entrants, the judges will be focussing both on current trading performance and on future objectives, as well as what gives the company competitive advantage.

The leaders and team behind the winning business will not only be able to demonstrate its current success through specific examples of strategies that have driven growth, but it will also be able to provide a clear route map for further development in the months and years to come.

When the time comes to decide on the winner, the judges will be looking closely at the following five key areas that will add up to a truly award-worthy business:

A defined strategy that will lead the business to continued growth.

A clear mission and values that stand out both internally and in its dealings with the wider community.

An understanding of the importance of mitigating its impact on the environment and the implementation of measures that address this.

Clear leadership and a defined management processes along with the inspiration to do more.

Evidence of innovation in the products or services that it brings to market.

Awards criteria

The Medium Business of the Year category is open to businesses with a turnover of between £1-5m and will be looking for companies that demonstrate all-round excellence in business.

The judging will focus on trading performance and future objectives, the competitive advantage of the business, and will look at examples of specific strategies which have driven business growth.

If your business achievements are impressive, then this award is for you.

The Digital Business of the Year award is for businesses that have the resilience required for the fast-paced nature of doing business online.

The award will go to a business that has delivered an outstanding online customer journey, with results and growth to match.

Judges will be looking for businesses that have used digital innovation and e-commerce to achieve growth, exceptional customer experience and increased financial performance.

Entries for the awards will close on Sunday, August 7. Visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk