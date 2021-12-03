Left to right: Jonathan Denby (sponsor - Greater Anglia), Kimberley Clarkson, Ruth Harding, Hannah El-Najjar, Dan Sheffield, Katie Carpenter, Rebecca Headden, Natasha Coe and Sean Ferris - Credit: Matt Brasnett I Do Photography

R13 Recruitment has been announced as the winner of the Customer Excellence Award, sponsored by Greater Anglia, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Founded in 2013, R13 Recruitment is a Norwich-based commercial recruitment agency. The company puts candidate and client happiness, work-life balance and employee wellbeing at the heart of its operations.

R13 Recruitment has numerous initiatives in place that make it stand apart from the competition, including face-to-face time with every candidate, interview role play, regular check-ins with placed candidates and ‘No fee Friday’ placements.

As well as being the preferred recruitment agency for some of East Anglia’s most successful businesses, R13 Recruitment is a two-time finalist for the SME of Year Award at the Norfolk Business Awards and a member of Archant’s Future 50 programme.

As a recruitment business it is paramount to keep clients and applicants happy, but the judges were impressed by R13 Recruitment’s ability to go further than most to ensure market-leading customer excellence.

The company has also gained three nominations for the national Recruiter of the Year, unprecedented for a locally-based Norfolk recruitment firm.

“It’s amazing but a complete shock and genuine surprise for us to win,” said Rebecca Headden, co-director of R13 Recruitment.

“We were up against such brilliant competition, we honestly didn’t expect to win. We are delighted that the hard work of our team, who prioritise customer excellence in everything they do, has been recognised.

“The Norfolk Business Awards are special because they bring together businesses from across the region under one roof to recognise accomplishments and celebrate together. There is a whole lot of talent in Norfolk, and we are delighted to be a part of this bustling community!”





About the sponsor

Greater Anglia is passionate about delivering excellent customer service and ensuring that the railways play their full part in helping our region to be both economically prosperous and a wonderful place to live.

Greater Anglia is committed to consistently raising customer service standards with a new fleet of trains operating on all Norfolk routes.

These high quality new trains are transforming the travelling environment, providing more comfortable journeys, increasing seating capacity and delivering best-ever punctuality and reliability standards, as part of a £1.4 billion investment programme.





The finalists

Breakwater IT

Founded in 2005, Breakwater IT provides information technology support and services to businesses across Norfolk and the UK.

The judges commended Breakwater IT for introducing new incentives that focus on customer satisfaction, as well as its committment to providing value for its clients, with Platform to Share events and digital distribution of knowledge content integral to this approach.

Scribe

Based in North Walsham, Scribe provides purpose-built cloud applications that enable town and parish councils in the UK to administer financial accounts, venue bookings and cemeteries.

Customer excellence is right at the heart of the business, and Scribe’s dedication to clearing all customer tickets by the end of every single day really wowed the judges, who said that this was clearly a major driver for its impressive net promoter score of 77.

Shred Station

Established in 2008, Shred Station is a Norwich-based shredding specialist that offers quick and secure destruction of confidential waste and data.

With customer-focused initiatives such as bespoke enroute email alerts, customisable containers and an online portal, Shred Station is the first company to provide a tracked shredding service and is always looking for ways to deliver further improvements.