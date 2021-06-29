The Norfolk Business Awards celebrate the county's business community

Published: 2:00 PM June 29, 2021

The Norfolk Business Awards are now open for entries, highlighting leaders in the industry and recognising the efforts of everyone in the county's business community. Here we take a look at three of this year's categories.

Scale-Up Business of the Year

Recognising businesses in our region that are growing, thriving and investing in evolution is incredibly important, as it is these businesses that create jobs, new opportunities and drive the growth of our business communities.

This award is open to businesses at all stages of their journey, from high growth start-ups moving into high growth stages, to established businesses that have seen exponential growth.

Businesses entering this award are those increasing their market share, investing in their teams and innovating within their sector.

Recognition from this prestigious award helps to raise your business profile, whilst also putting your business in a room with like-minded peers who also share a vision for growth.

This category is open to businesses which can demonstrate evidence of financial growth in the past 12 months that shows their business is growing exponentially against previous years or projections.

The judges are looking for businesses that have clear ambitions to continue this growth trajectory, are demonstrating innovation within their sector and have an understanding of the wider impacts of business scale-up, including the environmental impact.

The Export Business of the Year award will recognise those companies venturing into overseas markets - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Export Business of the Year

Export Business of the Year is an exciting new category for this year’s Norfolk Business Awards, as it allows us to recognise those companies venturing into overseas markets and truly building the “Best of British” abroad.

Supported by growth in online sales channels alongside easier access to international distribution partners, the past few years have seen a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurs to build a truly global brand.

Operating overseas provides a unique opportunity to deliver new experiences to customers, reach new audiences and develop products influenced by new cultures and ways of life.

The recent global pandemic has seen bedroom entrepreneurs turn social media followings into international dropshipping empires, as well as established businesses from across our region taking steps to grow into new markets in a post-Brexit world.

International trading is no longer reserved for the few, but instead open to every business owner who recognises the global potential of their product or service overseas.

This year, we celebrate those business owners, directors and entrepreneurs who have seen that international growth in territories beyond the UK’s shores.

Recognition from this award delivers respect amongst peers, as well as an opportunity to promote your business growth, whilst inspiring others to follow in your footsteps.

The Education in Business Award is open to businesses that can demonstrate a commitment to skill development, training and learning - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Education in Business Award

This award is open to businesses of all shapes and sizes that are committed to skill development for the benefit of the local community. The future growth of our businesses in the East depend on the investment we make into the future skills of those working within them and alongside them.

Businesses entering this award are those showing a commitment to investing in training and career development for their employees, or a strategic commitment to the development of skills within the communities in which they operate.

Recognition from this award helps to raise the profile of your business amongst peers and the wider community, as well as being highlighted as the leading example within Norfolk.

We’re encouraging all businesses which can clearly demonstrate a commitment to skill development, training and learning, for the benefit of their employees as well as the wider Norfolk community to enter this category.

The judges are looking for businesses that can demonstrate a clear strategy for skill development against identified gaps or opportunities, an innovative approach to tackling or delivering against skill challenges, as well as the use of technology to combat and scale.

This category shines a light on those businesses leading the charge on equipping our communities with the skills of the future.

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.