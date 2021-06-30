‘Don’t be afraid to shout about your successes’

Published: 9:30 AM June 30, 2021

Joanne Price, senior manager at FRP Advisory and co-judge of the Business Person of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards, is looking for someone who works for the good of the business, its people, and the local community - Credit: FRP Advisory

The Norfolk Business Awards are a platform to recognise both organisations and the individuals who drive success. Here, Joanne Price, senior manager at FRP Advisory and co-judge of the Business Person of the Year category, tells us what she’s looking for in the winner of this category.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

I’ve spent my whole career in Norfolk, starting at a big four accountancy firm and more recently moving to a smaller independent corporate finance specialist. I joined FRP in 2020 as a senior manager in corporate finance, following the acquisition of the leading specialist corporate finance firm, JDC Group, based in Norwich.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

I’m Norfolk born and bred, and I’m very proud of my roots in the region. I have always been passionate about helping local businesses to achieve their goals, and I believe these awards offer regional businesses a powerful platform from which to showcase their achievements.

Why is it so important to recognise a Business Person of the Year?

It’s so important to recognise individual entrepreneurs and leaders as the driving force behind a business’ success. Many are trailblazers and role models, and their achievements should be celebrated.

Not only are they responsible for the growth and expansion of successful businesses, but they also play a significant role as an employer in our local community.

The FRP Advisory team has a strong reputation and track record for creating, preserving and recovering value across a range of complex situations - Credit: FRP

What do you bring to the judging process?

I am proud to have forged a successful career in corporate finance within the region. Having worked for a multi-national firm and at much smaller, independently-owned businesses, I’ve met a lot of business leaders in my 17+ year career, so my experience spans businesses of all sectors and sizes.

What inspires you in business?

In terms of my day job, it’s the variety of people that I meet and the wide scope of businesses that I have the opportunity to work with. I am passionate about helping local businesses grow, and I want to support business owners to achieve their goals.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Someone who is passionate about the business and the people who work in it. An award like this recognises the hard work and achievements of the whole team behind a business, and I’d like to see someone who really embodies this - someone who works for the good of the business, its people, and the local community.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Be bold and don’t hold back! Entering awards can be good for business, from increasing credibility and profile raising, to attracting talent and motivating employees. Be confident in your own achievements and don’t be afraid to shout about your successes!

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR CRITERIA

Business Person of the Year is open to entrants of all levels within the business community. The winner may be a business leader who has worked in the industry for many years or an entrepreneur who is accelerating their career with speed.

The judges will be looking for evidence of individuals that have implemented plans that ultimately achieve business growth.

The closing date for entries is August 22. To enter, go to www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk



