Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Putting people at the heart of business is key

The winner of the Employer of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022 will be an organisation that is driving success for both the business and its people. The judges for this category, Jodie Woodrow, director at Pure Executive and Lucy Churchill, senior associate at Birketts, explain the key attributes that make a great employer.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

Jodie: The Norfolk Business Awards are an opportunity for us to come together as a business community to celebrate and showcase many vibrant, inspiring, and progressive organisations in the region who are committed to employee engagement.

Lucy: Together, Pure and Birketts have been judging these awards for 10 years. We are trusted advisors in the business community and are committed to honouring the business that can genuinely attribute its success and growth to putting its people, values, and culture at the heart of everything they do.

What do you bring to the judging process?

Lucy: We are highly experienced having previously judged the highly competitive Norfolk Business Awards, as well as Best Employers Eastern Region accreditations.

We have a deep understanding of leadership, culture, and engagement, as well as productivity and success.

Jodie Woodrow, director at Pure Executive - Credit: David Johnson Photographic

What inspires you in business?

Jodie: Authenticity. Organisations that listen to their people and show a progressive mind-set, and leaders who develop their businesses with a genuine care for people, community and the environment.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Lucy: A progressive, authentic, brave organisation that listens to its people, positively contributes to the community and the environment, while also recognising and rewarding positive behaviour and contributions.

Lucy Churchill, senior associate at Birketts - Credit: Birketts

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Jodie: This is a competitive category, so answer all the questions in detail and take time to thoroughly complete the application as it can only be judged on the information you provide.

At the same time, keep your application succinct and relevant, tailor it to this award entry.

Involve and get support from your leadership team.

Award criteria

This award recognises the evolution of employee engagement and its impact on the workplace.

It looks to showcase organisations that have evolved a culture and ethos that is people centric.

The judges are looking for evidence in three areas of recognition, innovation, and progressive people strategies.

