Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Celebrating the best of customer service in Norfolk

Norfolk organisations that clearly demonstrate a commitment to customers will be recognised in the Customer Excellence Award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2022. Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia, tells us what he will be looking for when judging this category.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

Excellent customer service is integral to the success of any business.

Greater Anglia is no exception, which is why we have prioritised raising customer service standards throughout the 10 years we have operated rail services in East Anglia and in the plans, commitments and upgrades we have delivered – including the new trains we have brought into service.

We are therefore proud to be sponsoring the Customer Excellence Award, which celebrates the best of customer service across Norfolk businesses, as well as highlighting best practice.

What do you bring to the judging process?

I have been involved in many aspects of the customer service improvements we have made at Greater Anglia, as well as projects by predecessor operators in the region.

I have also been a judge for the many years that we have sponsored this award. In addition, I have often been on the other side of the process as an applicant to rail industry and other customer service award schemes.

Do you have any anecdotes of moments that changed your business strategy?

No one anecdote, but feedback and comments from customers and stakeholders often provide inspiration or incentives to deliver the next upgrade or improvement.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia - Credit: Archant

Why should businesses take the time to enter this award?

These awards enable businesses to show how they are consistently doing their best for customers and seeking to continuously improve their performance.

From product development to service delivery to the handling of service problems, every aspect of the customer experience drives customer loyalty and better commercial performance, so it’s a chance to illustrate the effectiveness of your overall customer service strategy.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Submissions should illustrate how employees across the organisation are consistently doing their best for customers and seeking to continuously improve their performance.

From product development to service delivery to the handling of service problems, every aspect of the customer experience drives customer loyalty and better commercial performance, so entries should outline the business' overall customer service strategy.

Award criteria

Judges will be looking for a business which shows a clear focus and understanding of its customers’ needs. Evidence should be provided of customer-driven initiatives designed to raise service standards and increased customer satisfaction.

The winner of this award will be a business that is able to demonstrate how it exemplifies outstanding customer service, consistently delivered at the highest level, by a customer-focused individual or team.

