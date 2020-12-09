Boat builder hiring 50 people to work on ocean yachts

Published: 6:00 AM December 9, 2020

An historic Norfolk boatbuilder is turning the tide by hiring 50 people to join its team.

Oyster Yachts, based in Wroxham, is hoping to up its headcount by 30 people in Wroxham and 20 at its site in Ashmanhaugh.

The recruitment drive has been prompted by an increase in demand for its vessels, which range from 50 to 125 feet.

“Over the last year, we have seen a period of unprecedented growth, which despite the economic challenges the UK is facing, is encouraging.

"With full order books into 2023, we are able to offer our staff much needed financial stability and good career opportunities.

"It is an exciting time for Oyster Yachts, and we look forward to sharing the journey with all our employees, new and existing,” said Becky Bridgen, deputy chief executive officer at Oyster Yachts.

Demand for the vessels has mainly increased domestically as well as in the US and Europe, added Ms Bridgen.

"As well as our new boat launches there is also a strong demand for existing models such as the 675.

"Oyster Yachts also sells directly to customers throughout the world using its own sales personnel, which means the company has an excellent relationship directly with its customers."

The skills sought for the roles range beyond the usual requirements for the industry.

Mujgan Trowbridge, head of human resources for Oyster Yachts, said: “We have cast our search wide to attract experts beyond traditional boat building, specifically individuals with transferable skills, trades including electricians and joiners.

"We are looking for a variety expert tradesmen and women such as joiners, electricians, laminators, painters and engineers, as well as experienced boat builders.

“We have some great opportunities for people to come and join us.

"Perhaps people might be thinking about transferring their skillset to work in a different industry or consider the boat building sector. Whether experienced, or just starting out, we are looking to support and encourage people to consider a career in building the finest sailing yachts in the world.

"We also offer an apprenticeship programme, which guarantees individuals a career in this unique industry, not to mention learning time-honoured craftsmanship skills.”