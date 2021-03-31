Looming loss of subsidies is eroding farmers' confidence
- Credit: Pagepix
The phase-out of EU subsidies after Brexit has been highlighted as the key factor forcing down the business confidence of East Anglia's farmers.
The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has published the results of a survey which shows both short-term and mid-term confidence has remained negative for the third year running.
The top concern reported was the loss of Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) subsidies, which are being phased out between 2021 and 2028.
Of the farmers responding to the survey, 78pc said they believed the phasing out of BPS would have a negative impact on their business.
Defra ministers say the money saved from subsidy withdrawals will be redistributed through a new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) which will instead reward farmers for work to improve landscapes and ecosystems.
But with the emerging ELMS scheme not scheduled to be rolled out in full until 2024, with "some core elements" introduced in 2022, there are concerns of a potential funding gap.
Other concerns listed in the NFU survey include a rise in input prices and changes to regulation and legislation due to Brexit.
You may also want to watch:
The survey also shows that 44pc of farmers have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the figure jumping to 73pc for horticulture businesses.
NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford said: "Farming is a long-term business and for its long-term success it’s absolutely vital that farmers have the confidence to invest in, and build, their businesses.
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today
- 2 Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year
- 3 Crowds flock to Sunny Hunny as temperature soars
- 4 Stricter dog rules come info force at Wells and Holkham beaches
- 5 'Blatant disregard' leads to crackdown on anti-social motorcyclists
- 6 Forest spot records highest temperature in Norfolk on dazzling day
- 7 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
- 8 When to watch meteor shower with up to 18 shooting stars an hour
- 9 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
- 10 Six motoring laws that have changed during Covid pandemic
"The fact that both short and mid-term confidence has remained negative since 2018 is very telling of the uncertainty and challenges farmers continue to face.
"It is not surprising that the phasing out of BPS is the top concern among our membership. Farmers will start seeing payment rates being reduced this year, without any new schemes to replace this income and a lack of detail about the interim and future schemes.
"Not knowing what kind of standards will be involved in these schemes makes it difficult for farm businesses to plan.
"Farmers need to know that the government is supporting them and investing in rural Britain, working to level up urban and rural areas and tackling issues such as rural planning, rural crime and inefficient broadband and connectivity."