Combine harvester fires could put lives at risk, farmers warned

Farmers have been urged to fit fire suppression systems to their machinery ahead of the busy harvest season - Credit: Ieuan Williams

Farmers have been urged to fit fire suppression systems to their combines to avoid risking the lives of workers and costly disruption to their harvest.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual says it dealt with claims from 124 combine harvester fires nationally in 2021 - up 35pc from the previous year and including ten over £100,000.

With supply chains disrupted in the wake of Covid-19, Brexit and the conflict in Ukraine, the company also warned that sourcing spares or replacements for fire-damaged combines could be difficult during this summer's impending harvest.

Following a testing programme on combine harvesters, the insurer is recommending fire suppression systems accredited under the global "P-Mark", which automatically trigger foam or powder extinguishers if a fire is detected in the machine.

Bob Henderson, from the agricultural engineering team at NFU Mutual, said: “Modern combines are large and complex, so an unchecked fire can easily lead to a huge blaze which puts lives at risk, and can easily spread through dry crops and even engulf property and neighbouring fields.

“Suppression systems significantly reduce the risk of serious combine fires, and we urge farmers to fit them.

“There’s an even stronger case to do so this year as replacement combines and spares are likely to be hard to get hold of. Delays in harvesting highly valuable arable crops are likely to be very costly.”

NFU East Anglia regional policy manager Charles Hesketh also urged farmers to plan ahead to reduce the risk of fires in fields and farmyards during the busy harvest season.

He added: “This includes having an emergency fire plan in place, which is reviewed regularly, and making sure that everyone knows what to do if the worst does happen.

“As the NFU Mutual advice says, most fires are preventable by carrying out routine maintenance and inspection on heating systems, electrical installations and machinery, and controlling hot works within farm workshops.

“Implementing and maintaining good standards of housekeeping, particularly around the storage of combustibles and flammables such as hay, straw and fuels, will reduce the risk of fire spreading.

“During harvest, it’s crucial to regularly clean out dust and chaff from hot spots in combines and balers and check the machine over when you finish.

“And farmers should download the Whats3Words app, so if a fire does break out they can direct the emergency services to the precise location, saving crucial time.”