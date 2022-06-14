Government's food strategy won't address cost crisis, say farmers

Farming leaders welcomed the government's new food strategy, but said it does not address short-term issues of soaring farm costs and food inflation - Credit: Denise Bradley

The government's new food strategy fails to deal with the "serious short-term issue" of soaring costs and food inflation, said East Anglia's farming leaders.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the long-awaited strategy "sets out a blueprint for how we will back farmers" and safeguard food security.

He added: "Harnessing new technologies and innovation, we will grow and eat more of our own food - unlocking jobs across the country and growing the economy, which in turn will ultimately help to reduce pressure on price."

But while farming leaders welcomed a "long-overdue" recognition of the importance of homegrown food production, there was criticism for the strategy's lack of clarity and a failure to deal with the most urgent challenges.

Charles Hesketh is the regional policy manager for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) in East Anglia - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Charles Hesketh, regional policy manager for the National Farmers' Union in East Anglia, said: "We welcome the clear statement of support for homegrown food production, a commitment to protect our food standards and the ambition to grow sectors, including horticulture.

“However, what this strategy doesn’t address is the serious short-term issue we are facing - the impact that the cost of inflation is having on farms and the cost-of-living crisis for consumers.

"It’s vital these are tackled if we are to achieve the medium and longer term ambitions for food and farming outlined within this strategy.”

Cath Crowther, East regional director for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), said she was encouraged by long-term measures including the aim for 50pc of public sector food spend to be from local producers or certified to higher standards, and funding priorities for horticulture and regenerative farming.

"However, it’s not clear how any of this is going to be implemented, in addition to not knowing details of the various funding required at this stage," she said.

“There are issues which must be tackled in the short term, however. Domestic food security, fairness in the supply chain and workforce issues are key areas which need to be addressed immediately."

Cath Crowther, regional director for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA East) - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Labour MPs said the document was "nothing more than a statement of vague intentions", and Kath Dalmeny, chief executive of farming group Sustain, said it "looks shamefully weak".

Ministers were also forced to defend the report amid criticism from its own lead adviser.

Restaurateur Henry Dimbleby, who was behind a landmark review of the country's food system, said many of his recommendations went ignored. Among his proposals which were omitted were a sugar and salt tax which he said were needed to help curb unhealthy eating and reduce child obesity.

Mr Dimbleby told the BBC that although there had been some "progress" in the final document, it failed to deliver what was needed.

"Is it the big, bold, unified strategy I think we need? No," he said. "Do I think we're going in the right direction? Yes."

In response, the prime minister said: "What we don't want to do right now is start whacking new taxes on them that will just push up the cost of food."

He added: "The best way to lose weight, believe me, is to eat less."

The strategy sets out plans to create a new professional body for the farming and growing industry to boost training and equip businesses with skills needed to work sustainably and profitably.

But environmental groups accused the government of watering down its green ambitions, by omitting other recommendations from Mr Dimbleby's review, including that consumers should be "nudged" into lowering their consumption of high-carbon meat and dairy products.

Mr Johnson insisted the UK is "leading the world on the on the green agenda", adding: "What you've got to make sure that you do is that you look after UK food and farming and recognise that we have an opportunity to eat much more of what we grow in this country and and produce much more in the UK."