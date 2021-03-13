News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Our best ever year' - family run business launches showroom

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:30 AM March 13, 2021   
A family run business says it has had its "best year ever" after launching a North Walsham showroom during lockdown.

A family run business set up after the owner suffered a broken leg has taken advantage of lockdown to launch a new showroom.

The Complete Window and Door Company opened its new premises at North Walsham Garden Centre on Friday.

The business was set up by Graeme Turner when he suffered a double leg break in 2018 while playing football, forcing him to take early retirement.

Mr Turner runs the business entirely from his own home alongside his wife Jeannie.

He said he saw the showroom as the next step forward for the company which has operated since 2018.

Mr Turner said: "It's something good that's come out of lockdown. rather than all the doom and gloom we've had.

"Whilst most people were being cautious we took the risk and decided to build our own showroom.

"Work started in August but with lockdowns and supply chain issues we were unable to get the conservatory to house the showroom until early December.

"We cannot wait to have the showroom open for people to come and see what we do."

