Published: 3:20 PM December 24, 2020

The launch of St Giles Park, Cringleford. From left to right: John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, Kay Billig, shareholder representative, Spencer Burrell, Big Sky Living, Cheryl Buck, Stratfords, Alison Thomas, shareholder representative, Glen Hammond, Stratfords, Trevor Holden, Big Sky Living and Stuart Bizley, Big Sky Living. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

A Norfolk development has opened for new buyers despite working through Covid.

The property firm behind the site in St Giles Park, Cringleford, south of Norwich, has opened its sales and marketing suite while unveiling its new name.

Big Sky Living is the new trading name of Big Sky Developments Ltd, a firm owned by South Norfolk Council.

It operates independently as a commercial property developer to generate revenue for the council.

To date its focus has been on building smaller sites in Long Stratton and Poringland.

However, St Giles Park marks a step change because of its size.

St Giles Park, Cringleford. - Credit: Big Sky Living

Spencer Burrell, development director, Big Sky Living, said: “Having successfully delivered two developments that have generated good commercial revenues for the council, we are now confident that we can generate even more by building larger developments. St Giles Park is going to be one of Norfolk’s most prestigious builds and should announce Big Sky Living onto the larger property development stage.

"We’re different from other property developers because of our relationship with the communities of South Norfolk.

"We build for the needs of the locations and the communities we create, making sure we are sensitive to the existing infrastructure, environment and communities our sites are close to."

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said, “Opening St Giles Park is a significant step not only for Big Sky Living but for South Norfolk.

"It shows that, despite the restrictions we have had to deal with around Covid, we have still managed to open the development on schedule. The pace at which the team progressed the site to this stage is remarkable considering the land was only purchased in May 2018."

After getting planning permission, a realistic virtual reality video was compiled taking people through the streets of the development in intricate detail showing home owners pushing a pram and birds flying overhead.

Homes are for sale from £235,000 for a two bedroom apartment. The government has stipulated the housing market can remain open, even in tier four. However, agents and viewers should adhere to Covid guidance. People are being urged to use their judgment as to whether a new home viewing is necessary right now.