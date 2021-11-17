Brand new business park arrives in Aylsham

Promotion

Aylsham Business Park consists of flexible business units ranging in size from 988 sq ft to 4,826 sq ft - Credit: Gray's of Norwich

A new business park offering high-specification new-build commercial premises has opened in Aylsham.

Aylsham Business Park is located in a prominent position to the east of the town adjacent to the A140 Cromer Road. The smart landscaped development consists of flexible business units ranging in size from 988 sq ft to 4,826 sq ft, all with allocated car parking spaces.

The business park has been developed by Gray’s of Norwich, a small, independent property investment company which has a track record in bringing forward high-quality commercial developments, including the Old Winery Business Park in Cawston and Beech Avenue Business Park in Taverham. Construction of the Aylsham development was completed by Beccles-based builders Ovamill and its associated contractors.

Arnolds Keys, the Norfolk-based property services firm that is marketing the park, says the quality of the new buildings, coupled with their location close to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, will make them attractive to a wide variety of businesses, including those in professional services, education, health and medical service.

“We have already had a strong level of interest from a wide range of business owners keen to get their teams back into the workplace, collaborating and sparking creativity,” said Nick O’Leary, head of commercial agency at Arnolds Keys.

“Aylsham Business Park is the right kind of high-quality business environment that will have a positive impact on staff wellbeing. These types of new business premises create the ideal atmosphere for collaborative working as part of the new hybrid business model.

“These are high-specification business premises featuring fibre connectivity, energy-efficient LED lighting and even trickle charging points for electric cars in the car-parking spaces.”

There are 10 single-storey business units still available at Aylsham Business Park, ranging in size from 988 sq ft to 1,602 sq ft. Individual units can be combined, with the potential to create a single unit of up to 4,826 sq ft, especially as the units have been designed with expansion and connectivity in mind.

There are 10 single-storey business units still available at Aylsham Business Park - Credit: Gray's of Norwich

Each unit has two WCs (one DDA compliant), a kitchen area, suspended ceiling, and power to the perimeter and to centrally-located floor boxes. The premises are available either freehold or leasehold (offering flexible terms).

“One of the units is already taken, with the occupier delighted with their new premises, and another two are under offer, with considerable further interest being shown since the launch,” said Mr O’Leary. “The Northern Distributor Road has really opened up Aylsham’s business potential, and this new development is a good example of how that potential is being realised.”

Anyone interested in the new business premises at Aylsham Business Park can find out more by contacting Nick O’Leary or Hiedi Collis at Arnolds Keys, either on 01603 216825 or by emailing nick.oleary@arnoldskeys.com or hiedi.collis@arnoldskeys.com

Aylsham – a key commercial centre in Norfolk

One of Norfolk’s principal market towns, Aylsham was founded around 500AD and has always played an important part in Norfolk’s commercial life.

By the 1300s the town was famous for the production of linen and cloth, which it supplied to the royal palaces. In the 19th century grain and timber were its main industries.

Aylsham has had a weekly market since 1519, when it was granted permission by King Henry VIII. That tradition continues today, with a twice-weekly market held on Mondays and Fridays. It has a thriving retail centre, including a large number of independent shops.

In 2019 Aylsham was voted one of the UK’s best places to live by The Sunday Times, which noted a range of factors including its employment, schools and broadband speed, as well as its culture, community and local shops.

The town has grown rapidly in recent years, with considerable residential development. Alongside this has come growth in commercial activity, which was boosted hugely by the opening of the Northern Distributor Road in 2018, bringing the UK’s dual carriageway network to within eight miles of the town.

Tim Burrell (left), associate of KKD Finance, and Nick Flower, director of KKD Finance - Credit: KKD Finance

Meet the tenant – KKD Finance

KKD Finance is a local commercial asset finance brokerage which moved into Unit 1 of Aylsham Business Park at the beginning of September, having previously been based in Norwich for nearly 30 years.

“We were attracted to Aylsham Business Park as the quality of the offices is first class and the location really convenient,” says director Nick Flower. “Since moving in we have been impressed by the attention to detail shown by our landlord, Les Gray, who has made sure that everything worked and that our expectations for our new office were met.

“We regularly entertain personnel from major finance companies and banks, and they have all been really impressed with our new office. Our staff love it too, so we couldn’t be happier.”