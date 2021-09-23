New Anglia LEP celebrate 10 years with £302.5m milestone

Video

Published: 9:39 AM September 23, 2021

New Anglia LEP has supported a vast range of projects across Norfolk and Suffolk since it was founded 10 years ago - Credit: New Anglia LEP

New figures revealed by The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) show the organisation has invested £302.5m in Norfolk and Suffolk’s economy since it was set up a decade ago.

It has also unlocked a staggering £1.3bn in match-funding since it was set up a decade ago.

This means that for every £1 it has invested, more than £4 has been generated.

In addition, 15,300 jobs have been created and safeguarded as a result of the LEP’s funding programmes and projects and in excess of 15,000 businesses have received one-to-one support.

More than 1,750 start-up businesses have also been supported.

You may also want to watch:

New Anglia LEP chairwoman C-J Green said: “The LEP has brought together local authorities, our education sector and businesses to grow the economy and identify what our region has needed most in terms of investment in transport improvements, skills for the future and business support.

“I am immensely proud of what the LEP and our partners have been able to achieve in the past 10 years and excited about the role we can play in the renewal of our economy over the coming ones.”

A total of £183m has been allocated to the region through the Growth Deal with government and £556m produced in match-funding.

This has led to the creation of 1,777 jobs, created facilities for 2,189 learners and supported the construction of 802 new homes.

High-profile Growth Deal projects include the STEM innovation Campus at West Suffolk College, the Energy Skills Centre at East Coast College, and the recently started Lowestoft Flood Defences.

The forthcoming launches of Productivity East at the University of East Anglia and digi-tech centres at City College Norwich and University of Suffolk will further boost the number of learners and ensure the region can supply the skills needed in this fast-growing sector.

Also supported by the LEP's Growing Places Fund have been the likes of Ipswich Waterfront’s Winerack development; The Nest Community Sports Foundation Hub near Norwich and the restoration of Great Yarmouth’s Venetian Waterways.