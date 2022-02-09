Farmers told to 'be nicer' in Countryside Code revamp

The traditional refrain is: "Get off my land!" But under new guidance farmers are being advised to ask trespassers if "they are lost" and to offer to help them on their way.

The advice forms part of an updated edition of the Countryside Code, which is published this week.

The new guide also instructs landowners to make rights of way more accessible, to use "friendly language" on signs and to swap stiles for gates.

It comes at a time of rising visitor numbers in rural areas - and amid concerns from farmers about the impact this can have, with reports of littering, antisocial behaviour and livestock worrying.

The code also advises visitors to be "considerate to those living in, working and enjoying the countryside", adding: "Be nice, say hello, share the space."

Local farmers have broadly welcomed the advice, which has been compiled by Natural England.

Natural England has launched new guidance for land managers as part of the Countryside Code. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Tim Papworth, a director of LF Papworth in Felmingham, near North Walsham, said: "It's the right way forward to welcome the public into the countryside. It has been a great relief to a lot of the public, over lockdown, that they've been able to get out into the countryside and do their walking and their exercise.

North Norfolk farmer Tim Papworth. - Credit: Adam Fradgley

"That needs to continue. I'm a great advocator for getting and letting the general public into the countryside."

He said discussions over replacing stiles has been taking place for years and changes were being made.

"A lot of footpaths have had their stiles taken off and self-closing gates installed.

"That's been happening for many years because of disabled access. Not everyone can climb over a stile.

"I'm all for that, because you have to make it accessible to everybody. Self-closing gates instead of stiles is better in my opinion."

However, Mr Papworth said visitors needed to be more mindful, adding that at his farm in Felmingham they have placed noticeboards up to help educate educate people about what is growing in the fields.

Mr Papworth said: "At the end of the day, we're trying to grow food to sell to the public. They need to understand where that food is coming from, do they want their potatoes being trampled on by dogs and feet and that sort of thing or not?

"The biggest problem I see is when people stray off the footpath and don't understand the countryside.

"What I don't like is the litter they drop, the dog poo bags they hang on hedges and trees, and the fly-tipping."

Jeremy Buxton, of Eves Hill Farm at Booton, said: "The key is signage, it's about the communication between the farmer or landowner and the public.

Jeremy Buxton with his Hereford cattle at Eves Hill Farm in Booton near Reepham - Credit: Denise Bradley

"I'm very 'pro' people coming out to the countryside, and for farmers having better lines of communication, as essentially the public are our customers.

"As a landowner we do get a lot of dog walkers. It's about manners and respect.

"Quite often dog walkers find themselves in the wrong place - you could have shooting going on for example, so we're trying to protect the public."

He said having gates over stiles was a "no-brainer" but questioned who would bear the cost of replacing them.

He added: "Our bugbear is roadside litter and litter in general. People need to appreciate the countryside."

The new code has also been welcomed by the region's National Farmers' Union, which said the changes were guidance rather than a legal requirement.

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford - Credit: Pagepix

Regional director Gary Ford said: "It’s important to ensure everyone who visits the countryside is provided with greater awareness of the need to keep safe and responsible as well as the role farming plays in shaping our much-loved working farmed landscapes."

It follows an earlier update to the code last year. Key changes that time included underlining the importance of clearing away dog mess, staying on marked footpaths and not feeding livestock or wild animals.

The latest updates follow consultation with the NFU, the Health and Safety Executive and the Country Landowners Association.

Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, said: "I urge all land managers to follow this new advice and continue to help make nature accessible to everyone, so people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the invaluable health and wellbeing benefits that nature offers, while giving it the respect it deserves."





Pages from the original Countryside Code, published in 1951 - Credit: Natural England





Highlights of the new code:

Landowners should create gaps or install self-closing gates instead of stiles, if possible.

If visitors are trespassing, "ask them if they are lost and help them get back to paths or areas they are allowed on".

Make signs "clear and easy to follow". Too much information can "confuse visitors and cause them to do the wrong thing".

Farmers should "use friendly language if you need to use signs to tell visitors what they can or cannot do".

Landowners are told not to use misleading signs, such as 'bull in field' if it is not true.