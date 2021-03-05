News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Mexican-themed pub that served 'deep fried tortillas' up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:32 AM March 5, 2021   
The Mustard Pot at Whinburgh.Photo: Denise BradleyCopy: Elaine MaslinFor: EDP©Archant Photog

The Mustard Pot at Whinburgh. This photo was taken when the pub was in operation and not as it looks now for sale. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk pub that operated a successful restaurant serving banana chimichangas and fried tortilla wedges is up for sale.

The Mustard Pot, Dereham Road, Whinburgh, is for sale freehold for £295,000.

The pub once operated the successful 'Fat Philly's' restaurant and 'Jero's Steak House' serving steaks, grills and Mexican dishes and desserts.

But it's now closed and for sale with vacant possession.

It offers a ground floor with the bar, dining area for around 50 covers, kitchen, office, cellar and cloakrooms.

You may also want to watch:

Upstairs is self-contained private living accommodation which includes a kitchen, shower-room and five other rooms which could provide three-four bedrooms and a living room. Subject to planning permission, the rooms could be let, states agents Roche.

Inside Mustard Pot, Dereham Road, Whinburgh, for sale

Inside the pub when it offered Mexican-themed food. - Credit: Archant

Outside is a car park.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  2. 2 Date given for opening of new McDonald's
  3. 3 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
  1. 4 People urged to get Covid test twice a week
  2. 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 6 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
  4. 7 Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million
  5. 8 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
  6. 9 Teen who torched toilets not allowed to be drunk anywhere in Norfolk
  7. 10 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment

Agents Roche state: "The property is a detached two-storey public house building of traditional brick and tile construction with painted rendered elevations."

This newspaper contacted the Mustard Pot for comment.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Blakeney Quay.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus