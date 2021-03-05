Mexican-themed pub that served 'deep fried tortillas' up for sale
A Norfolk pub that operated a successful restaurant serving banana chimichangas and fried tortilla wedges is up for sale.
The Mustard Pot, Dereham Road, Whinburgh, is for sale freehold for £295,000.
The pub once operated the successful 'Fat Philly's' restaurant and 'Jero's Steak House' serving steaks, grills and Mexican dishes and desserts.
But it's now closed and for sale with vacant possession.
It offers a ground floor with the bar, dining area for around 50 covers, kitchen, office, cellar and cloakrooms.
Upstairs is self-contained private living accommodation which includes a kitchen, shower-room and five other rooms which could provide three-four bedrooms and a living room. Subject to planning permission, the rooms could be let, states agents Roche.
Outside is a car park.
Agents Roche state: "The property is a detached two-storey public house building of traditional brick and tile construction with painted rendered elevations."
This newspaper contacted the Mustard Pot for comment.