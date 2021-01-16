New mum puts former bakery property on the market
- Credit: Minors & Brady
The owner of a former bakery which has been turned into a home complete with a roof terrace has put it on the market.
Shelley Watkinson is selling her house in Wingfield Road, off Aylsham Road, which has four rooms, but two had an empty void above.
So Ms Watkinson, who now lives there with partner Peter Regester, created a roof terrace above the kitchen and bathroom, with artificial grass, plants and flowers.
The entire house used to be a bakery which was attached to the neighbouring building and has a lounge with the bedroom above, accessed by loft-style stairs.
But Ms Watkinson fell in love with it when she bought it five years ago because it gave her more space than just a tiny apartment. She set to work clearing up the space at the top transforming it into a roof terrace because the house has no other outdoor space, although does come with permit parking.
Ms Watkinson said: "It had been a bakery and then wasn't lived in for quite a while before being made into residential and I was the first person to live there.
"It was a bit of a building site so I turned the terrace into a rooftop garden and I've got two rabbits up there. We just lived up there for most of the summer, I've absolutely loved living there."
But now, Ms Watkinson needs something a little larger after she and her partner had a baby, Felix, who is now 16 weeks old.
"We're now looking for a three bedroom house but I will really miss this one because it's so different," she said.
Jamie Minors, of Minors & Brady, selling the property, said: "This is a perfect first time buyers' home and is really quaint and different. You've also got the benefit of really private outdoor space."