Popular cheese-making firm celebrates 20 years in business
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Soon after the dawn of the Millennium, Catherine Temple decided to try her hand at something new.
Once a fortnight, she would make two buckets of cheese at her in-laws' farm in Wighton, near Wells, and nothing more.
Fast forward two decades and the 62-year-old is in charge of one of Norfolk's favourite cheesemakers, Mrs Temple's Cheese, which sells hundreds of products every week.
The business, which she runs alongside her husband, Stephen, is now celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Reflecting on the growth of the venture, Mrs Temple calls it a "hobby that went wrong".
She said: "My husband and I returned from working overseas and his parents asked us to come and work on the farm, but farming was in a bad way and there was no money.
"We had a great dairy herd but the milk was pretty worthless, so I looked around and no-one in Norfolk was making cheese.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
- 2 Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu
- 3 'Miracle' gold coin find could change Norfolk metal detectorist's life
- 4 War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days
- 5 New campsite plan for north Norfolk will regenerate 43-acre site
- 6 Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier
- 7 Serious crash blocks part of A47
- 8 Council issues warning for drivers as roads across Norfolk to be gritted
- 9 Erosion-hit car park facing 'imminent threat' bids for new entrance
- 10 Leading GP warns of 'unsafe' conditions as patient numbers grow
"Initially we just did one farmers' market, but we were lucky there was a big fuss about reducing food miles at the time.
"We improvised a dairy out of a refrigerated lorry and, gradually, through the farmers' markets - which were a great opportunity to meet people - we grew from there."
Mrs Temple, who for years combined cheesemaking with her job as a pharmacist, recalls a time when she would make 20 blue cheeses a week.
Now, the firm - based at Copys Green Farm - regularly sells 350 in seven days, a figure which rose to around 800 before Christmas.
It's safe to say cheese has come to dominate the couple's lives, but their passion for the industry lives on.
"It has been such fun getting out and about and meeting people through cheese," said Mrs Temple.
"All my holidays now have to involve visiting cheese production facilities. In New Zealand we went to 19 cheese factories in a fortnight.
"When we are going through the holiday brochures, we always look for those that mention a cheese factory."
They also take immense pride in their work, and are pleased to have influenced others.
"Somebody said to me recently that I had inspired others to set up in cheese-making in Norfolk, which was very nice," she added.
"These days we are part of a vibrant cheese industry in Norfolk."