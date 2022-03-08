Popular cheese-making firm celebrates 20 years in business

Creating award-winning cheese at Mrs Temple's Cheese in Wighton. Dr Catherine Temple during the cheesemaking process - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Soon after the dawn of the Millennium, Catherine Temple decided to try her hand at something new.

Once a fortnight, she would make two buckets of cheese at her in-laws' farm in Wighton, near Wells, and nothing more.

The Binham Blue made at Mrs Temple's Cheese in Wighton, near Wells - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Fast forward two decades and the 62-year-old is in charge of one of Norfolk's favourite cheesemakers, Mrs Temple's Cheese, which sells hundreds of products every week.

The business, which she runs alongside her husband, Stephen, is now celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Reflecting on the growth of the venture, Mrs Temple calls it a "hobby that went wrong".

Dr Catherine Temple pictured at Copys Green Farm in Wighton, near Wells - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: "My husband and I returned from working overseas and his parents asked us to come and work on the farm, but farming was in a bad way and there was no money.

"We had a great dairy herd but the milk was pretty worthless, so I looked around and no-one in Norfolk was making cheese.

"Initially we just did one farmers' market, but we were lucky there was a big fuss about reducing food miles at the time.

The team creating award-winning cheese at Mrs Temple's Cheese in Wighton, near Wells - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We improvised a dairy out of a refrigerated lorry and, gradually, through the farmers' markets - which were a great opportunity to meet people - we grew from there."

Mrs Temple, who for years combined cheesemaking with her job as a pharmacist, recalls a time when she would make 20 blue cheeses a week.

Now, the firm - based at Copys Green Farm - regularly sells 350 in seven days, a figure which rose to around 800 before Christmas.

Catherine Temple has been running Mrs Temple's Cheese for 20 years - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It's safe to say cheese has come to dominate the couple's lives, but their passion for the industry lives on.

"It has been such fun getting out and about and meeting people through cheese," said Mrs Temple.

"All my holidays now have to involve visiting cheese production facilities. In New Zealand we went to 19 cheese factories in a fortnight.

Award-winning cheese being made at Mrs Temple's Cheese in Wighton, near Wells

"When we are going through the holiday brochures, we always look for those that mention a cheese factory."

They also take immense pride in their work, and are pleased to have influenced others.

"Somebody said to me recently that I had inspired others to set up in cheese-making in Norfolk, which was very nice," she added.

"These days we are part of a vibrant cheese industry in Norfolk."

The dairy herd at Copys Green Farm in Wighton, near Wells - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Temple's Cheese, based in Wighton, near Wells, now employs several staff members - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Temple's Cheese is celebrating its 20th anniversary - Credit: Sonya Duncan



