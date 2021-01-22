Published: 8:00 AM January 22, 2021

Exciting new showroom brings premium sportscars to Norwich.

If you aspire to owning a Porsche, or if you’re fortunate enough to drive one already, life in Norfolk just got better. A brand-new official Porsche Centre for the iconic German performance brand has opened in Norwich.

The purpose-built Porsche Centre Norwich is located just to the south of the city, easily reached from the A47. Before this, the closest official outlets for the Stuttgart sportscars were a substantial journey away, in Cambridge or Chelmsford.

The 27,000sq-ft Porsche Centre features a showroom for new and Porsche Approved Pre-Owned models, currently operating on a click-and-collect or delivery basis in line with the government’s Covid-19 guidelines. Once restrictions ease and people can return to showrooms, you will find the modern and spacious building also offers a range of official Porsche merchandise, as well as a cafe for customers and visitors.

The Norwich Porsche Centre's workshop is open now, with Porsche-trained technicians using genuine parts - Credit: Norwich Porsche Centre

Most important for existing owners, the Porsche Centre’s workshop is already fully operational. The team of Porsche-trained technicians have eight workshop bays plus two drive-in Direct Dialogue bays for rapid diagnostic checks, as well as a wheel alignment bay. A full MoT on-site service will start from March.

The Porsche Centre can supply the full range of the German supercars, including the new electric Taycan. This marries sleek looks with a unique 800v electric powertrain to deliver the winning combination of style and performance that has made Porsche a household name. The Porsche Centre already has four 22kW chargers, with a further pair of superfast chargers are being installed.

As well as new cars, the Norwich Porsche Centre has a range of Used Approved Pre-Owned Porsches - Credit: Norwich Porsche Centre

With space for 17 models in the showroom, there is also an extensive range of Porsche Approved Pre-Owned cars on display. To meet this standard, cars have to pass a 111-point quality check and any work is carried out by Porsche-trained technicians using Porsche Genuine Parts.

The new Porsche Centre is part of Lind, one of the UK’s leading automotive groups that represents BMW, Triumph and Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as Porsche. Russ Dacre, MBE, managing director of Lind, commented: “We are delighted to have built a future for Porsche in the area. Not only will the new Centre support the local economy, but also it provides all the services Porsche owners and enthusiasts need now and in the future.”

For more information see www.porschenorwich.co.uk

