Norfolk brewer launches two ales to raise money for charity

A Norfolk brewer is relaunching two initiatives to raise awareness of testicular cancer and support the charity It’s On the Ball.

Moon Gazer Ale, from Hindringham, will once again be brewing a charity ale in January to raise awareness of the disease, which is one of the biggest killers of young men in the UK.

Brewery co-founder David Holliday said: “We have usually brewed a special beer for the charity each year to raise awareness, but unfortunately the pandemic has seen this opportunity lost and so we are so delighted to be able to bring it back.”

In recent years, the brewery has brewed a beer called Fred’s Check, named after Fred Risebourgh who very sadly died from the disease.

This year will see the launch of two completely new recipes. An amber beer called Get Checking will launch the campaign the first week of January and will be followed by a golden ale Keep Checking.

Meanwhile, in 2022 Mr Holliday will push a barrel of the charity ale all the way from the brewery to St Bart’s Hospital in London and on to the Houses of Parliament.