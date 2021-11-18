Graduate, 21, to open mobile cake and coffee business in renovated horsebox

Molly Thomson set up her baking business, Molly Makes, earlier this year and is now set to open a mobile cafe and cake business in Lenwade. - Credit: Molly Thomson

A 21-year-old with a passion for baking is set to offer homemade sweet treats and barista-style coffee from a renovated horse box.

Molly Thomson set up her baking business, Molly Makes, earlier this year with a dream of one day making it her full-time career.

Pictured is a cake made by Molly Makes. - Credit: Molly Thomson

Ms Thomson started an Instagram page in July and began taking orders for her cakes while still working part-time in retail.

“During lockdown I was following lots of Instagram and TikTok pages of people baking,” she said. “I really got into it and I found a new passion.

“I have always loved making cakes so I thought I would love to serve my cakes and do that as a career.

Pictured is a cake made by Molly Makes. - Credit: Molly Thomson

“The past year really made me think; you’ve just got to grab life and do it.

“In the summer I was working as a bridal consultant in a wedding dress shop and I was finishing my third year at university doing script writing and performance at the UEA.

“But I had lost my love for it. So, I decided I wanted to start my own baking business."

Pictured are brownies made by Molly Makes. - Credit: Molly Thomson

Ms Thomson, from Old Costessey, has spent the last few months trying to build up her client base and is now one step closer to her dream after she bought a renovated horse box.

In the new year she will be pitched up in Station Road, in the village of Lenwade.

“It has been a slow start but I wanted to get everything ready before I throw myself out there,” she said. “But now it feels like everything is becoming real. It’s really exciting.

Molly Thomson set up her baking business, Molly Makes, earlier this year and is now set to open a mobile cafe and cake shop in Lenwade. - Credit: Molly Thomson

“I will be selling your classic cakes, cookies, brownies and pastries but also special items.

“Everyone who has tried them have said my brownies are the best they have ever had. My favourites are the cookie pies, they look really nice and it’s one of my favourite things to bake.

Pictured is cookie pie made by Molly Makes. - Credit: Molly Thomson

“I have had such positive feedback from my customers, which has given me a real confidence boost.”

Molly Thomson set up her baking business, Molly Makes, earlier this year and is now set to open a mobile cafe and cake shop in Lenwade. - Credit: Molly Thomson




