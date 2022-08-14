Amazing pictures of the impact of heatwave captured from microlight

Video

Dry lands in Waveney as temperatures soar again in August. - Credit: Mid Anglia Light Sport Aviation

The dry lands of Norfolk and Waveney have been captured from above as the region basks in another heatwave.

Gary Taylor, chief flying instructor at Mid Anglia Light Sport Aviation, recorded the arid land with a wingtip camera during flights on Friday and Saturday.

Flying in a weightshift microlight aircraft, a P&M GT450, Mr Taylor said the conditions made for a "perfect day" for flying, as he captured the region like never before, including visiting Scroby Sands from over 7,000ft in the air.

He said: "We do air experience flights out of Beccles Aerodrome and on Friday I took a passenger down the coast when he asked if we could have a look at Scroby Sands.

"I've been flying out of Beccles for nine years and I've never actually been over them because you need the right conditions.

"Luckily it was a perfect day for it, and a really beautiful day to fly, so we flew to 7,000ft and were above a temperature inversion.

7,000ft above Scroby Sands - Credit: Mid Anglia Light Sport Aviation

"We could see the whole coast along to Cromer and down to Sizewell. It was absolutely stunning, and you could see hundreds of seals making their home on the beach."

Mr Taylor also noted the stark change in the once green fields around Norfolk and Suffolk in recent weeks.

He said: "One of the wonderful things we see is the change in seasons. After the short, dark das of winter, the vibrant, blooming rapeseed which covers Norfolk and Suffolk as the first sign of spring is amazing.

The view of Lowestoft's South Beach from above - Credit: Mid Anglia Light Sport Aviation

"As they say, the view from my office window never disappoints.

"At the moment, the fields have become ridiculously arid, but what is really interesting is you can see all the old field boundaries from the sky, especially in all these fields which have merged for modern farming equipment.

"I was over Flixton Airfield the other day and you could see the old runway, even though it had been dug up years ago. The land remembers.

The view over Great Yarmouth from a microlight flight - Credit: Mid Anglia Light Sport Aviation

"All the places where the land has been compressed, the crops and grass grow differently. It's so subtle, but you can see it from the sky.

"It's just fascinating.

"The land is probably the driest I've ever seen it but it is still looking absolutely fabulous."

Above Henham Park, where thousands gathered for Latitude Festival in July. - Credit: Mid Anglia Light Sport Aviation

Mr Taylor has been teaching for 10 years, having started flying in 2003, with the company launching in Beccles in 2013.

The view of Lowestoft from above - Credit: Mid Anglia Light Sport Aviation

Above Africa Alive, in Kessingland. - Credit: Mid Anglia Light Sport Aviation

