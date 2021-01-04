Published: 1:23 PM January 4, 2021

A Norwich man shed five stone after doctors told him to lose weight for medical reasons.

Alan Clarke, 60, who runs his own consultancy firm, slimmed down from a 38 inch waist to a 34 and is now buying new medium sized clothes instead of extra large.

He was referred by his GP to Slimming World and attended the weekly group session held at the Assembly House in Norwich before Covid, when the group had to move online.

He started in January 2020 weighing in at just over 19 stone, and by November had reached his target weight of 14 stone.

During the summer he also had to overcome the disappointment of a hernia operation being cancelled due to coronavirus. He finally got the operation in November.

He said: "I had tried several diets in the past with varying degrees of success, and I was now carrying more weight than I ever had and, I had to admit, it wasn’t doing my general well-being any good."

But determined to fight the flab, Mr Clarke did so well, he was awarded Slimmer of the Week in the second week.

This was achieved through healthier eating, using the programme's 'free foods' which you can eat as much as you want including meat and potatoes.

This is supplemented by 'healthy extras' and also 'syn' foods, those high in fat and sugar, as well as alcohol, which you can consume in moderation.

"I would thoroughly recommend the Slimming World diet. But it’s not just a 'diet', it is a social support network.

"So I would say that it is not just the adjustment in my eating habits that has helped with my success, but the help and support of my consultant Anne, and the other members of the group."

Such was Mr Clarke's success he was voted 'Mr Sleek' and 'Man of the Year' by the slimming group.

Jo Rolfe, who is in charge of the Assembly House Slimming World group, said: "Alan joined me on a referral. He loves cooking, is funny and helped keep Zoom sessions light-hearted."