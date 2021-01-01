Published: 7:00 AM January 1, 2021

The chief executive officer at Raynham Hall, near Fakenham has unveiled a new glamping business open for summer bookings.

The luxury yurts at Raynham Hall. - Credit: Supplied

Viscount Raynham, Lord Thomas Charles Townshend, the son of the 8th Marquess Townshend, is spearheading various initiatives to diversify the use of the estate.

One new revenue generating scheme is a new site with four hand-crafted yurts in the parkland. Each is named after wildflowers found in the grounds: Ragged Robin, Shepherd's Purse, Bee Orchid and Forget-me-not.

The luxury yurts at Raynham Hall. - Credit: Supplied

The idea is that people may be looking for a holiday closer to home and the yurts offer luxuries such super king size beds, a woodburners, barbeques and a bespoke dining areas under a canopy and cooking facilities such as a hob and kettle. There's even a designated loo and shower.

One of Britain's most beautiful stately homes, Raynham Hall. - Credit: Julius Beltrame

Lord Townshend said: "It's pretty special. It's a thoroughly safe, comfortable and completely unforgettable glamping experience for those looking for a rural Norfolk retreat."

Inside the luxury yurts. - Credit: Supplied

The Townshends have occupied the hall for 400 years. In recent times, they've offered special guided tours of the house and rented holiday cottages. Bookings for the glamping site are available from July.





