News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Accountancy firm looking to recruit onto its 2022 training programme

person

Derin Clark

Published: 2:39 PM March 29, 2022
Updated: 3:20 PM March 29, 2022
Vicky Webber from Lovewell Blake

Vicky Webber from Lovewell Blake, which is currently recruiting - Credit: Newman associates PR

One of the region's leading accountancy firms is looking to recruit up to 20 graduates and school and college leavers onto its 2022 training programme. 

Lovewell Blake is looking for applications from those interested in earning a professional accountancy qualification or apprenticeship. 

Interested candidates in their final year at school, college or university have until May 2022 to apply and if successful will start at the company this summer. 

Vicky Webber, HR manager at Lovewell Blake, said: “Our training programme has an excellent reputation and track record for launching the careers of young people, and we are once again seeking the very best school leavers and graduates for our 2022 intake." 

Those joining as graduates study for the Association of Chartered Accountants (ACA) and those joining from school and college on apprenticeships start the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) and then progress onto the ACA to become fully qualified.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Ralph Ineson filming Waving at Hemsby

Gallery

Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Kett's Country Norfolk Trail has officially launched in Wymondham.

New 18-mile historic walking trail officially launches in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jennie Fitzgerald, from Sprowston, with the treasure chest, and its contents, that she found on a No

Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

'Loving sister' found dead in flat following cervical cancer diagnosis

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon