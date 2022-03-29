Accountancy firm looking to recruit onto its 2022 training programme

One of the region's leading accountancy firms is looking to recruit up to 20 graduates and school and college leavers onto its 2022 training programme.

Lovewell Blake is looking for applications from those interested in earning a professional accountancy qualification or apprenticeship.

Interested candidates in their final year at school, college or university have until May 2022 to apply and if successful will start at the company this summer.

Vicky Webber, HR manager at Lovewell Blake, said: “Our training programme has an excellent reputation and track record for launching the careers of young people, and we are once again seeking the very best school leavers and graduates for our 2022 intake."

Those joining as graduates study for the Association of Chartered Accountants (ACA) and those joining from school and college on apprenticeships start the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) and then progress onto the ACA to become fully qualified.