Lotus appoint new director to oversee shift to electric vehicles

Lotus has appointed a new director to oversee its move towards electric vehicles (EV).

Mark Stringer has been named as the new commercial director of Lotus Engineering, which is focused of harnessing the commercial opportunities of Lotus' EV models within the Hypercar, Premium and Sports Car ranges, as well at the Lotus Emira model.

He and his team will also continue ongoing collaboration between Lotus and Alpine, the performance car division of Groupe Renault that is spearheading next-generation EV sports cars for both brands.

Mark Stringer has been appointed as commercial director of Lotus Engineering - Credit: Lotus

This is part of the Norfolk-based sports car manufacturer's commitment towards an electric future and Matt Windle, managing director of Lotus, said that the company was "excited about our all-electric future".

Mr Stringer said: “As the automotive industry shifts its focus to the opportunities and challenges of an all-electric future, Lotus Engineering is perfectly placed to capitalise on more than four decades of experience and success.

"Using our three new full EV platforms, plus the Emira and legacy architectures, we can enable businesses to realise their product aspirations through an accelerated timescale and with reduced investment.

"From design and concept engineering to full-scale industrialisation, attribute development and even manufacturing, our broad range of services mean we can support customers through the entire product development process and beyond.”

Lotus Engineering became a separate business division in 1980 and is a key pillar of the brand's Vision80 strategic plan which is guiding the transformation of Lotus as it moves towards its 80th anniversary in 2028.

Mr Stringer added: “I’m delighted to be leading Lotus Engineering at this pivotal point in the transformation of the whole Lotus business and brand, and also at such a fascinating time for the industry, as technology and innovation drives new mobility and propulsion solutions across all sectors.”

Earlier this year Lotus revealed that it had completed its £100m investment into facilities, including the redevelopment of its Norfolk sites, which will support the work carried out by the Lotus Engineering division.

As part of that, the Chapman Production Centre, in Hethel, was officially opened last week and has the capacity to build around 5,000 cars annually. That includes the Emira, with the new GT4 model of the sports car also unveiled recently.