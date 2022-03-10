Lotus looks to attract more women into the traditionally male sports car sector

Female students from schools across Norfolk were invited to an open day at Lotus to encourage them to consider a career in the sports car industry.

The world-famous sport car manufacturer, which is based in Hethel near Wymondham, held its open day on International Women's Day.

During the event, at the Lotus Learning Academy, located at Lotus Advance Structures, Hurricane Way in north Norwich. visitors were able to meet female staff at the firm.

The staff gave their visitors gave an insight into their careers and how they succeeded in the often male-dominated automotive sector.

The school students were also able to have a go at some of the tasks and activities from part of the company's own recruitment and training processes and discussed possible career paths.

One of the women talking on the day was Hayley Wright, launch director at Lotus Cars.

In her role Ms Wright brings together all the teams involved in making the cars.

She said: "My role is to make sure all the teams like supply chain, engineering, design, manufacturing and manufacturing engineering come together to produce this phenomenal car that we're producing here at Lotus right now."

Ms Wright admitted that there are challenges as a woman working in a traditionally male sector, but she has found Lotus a supportive environment in which to work.

She added: "Automotive is a highly dominated male world, however at Lotus I find that it doesn't matter who you are it's what you bring to the success story, it's what your capabilities allow you to bring.

Pupils from Wayland Academy enjoying International Women's Day at Lotus Learning Academy in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

"Throughout Lotus, diversity is really embedded within our culture and we don't judge people for who they are at all.

"At Lotus we have a real culture of diversity. We're a real family unit, we're more of a family rather than colleagues in order to get things done. So as long as you can bring success to the story then that's what matters."

Prior to joining Lotus, she worked in science and manufacturing, but said that automotive has "it's own little buzz".

"Here we've got the pace, the drive, the passion, the excitement that all goes together for bringing together all these different departments into one to build an amazing product for the customer.

"So it's that real excitement that goes with being in automotive that gives me that drive."

Sarah Drake, learning academy manager, Hayley Wright, launch director, and Lucia Thomas, learning and development coordinator, who gave talks to local students on International Women's Day at Lotus Learning Academy in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

She highlighted one of her role models as Hazel Chapman, who co-founded Lotus alongside her husband Colin Chapman.

Ms Wright said: "Hazel herself was able to race in sports car racing, she sat on the board [of Lotus] alongside Colin in a day and age when woman weren't considered equal to men. She was absolutely amazing at what she did.

"Not only was she a sports car driver, but she was also able to bring to life Lotus as you see it today. You really can't underestimate the impact she had on Lotus.

"Not only being that strong woman behind a man, but actually being forefront to the Lotus business itself."

Hoping to lead the way for other women entering the automotive industry, she added: "so yes, I do consider myself a strong woman here at Lotus, but it's for a reason. I want to make sure that everybody has equal opportunities in the automotive industry and it's been a real key driver of mine."

Who is Hazel Chapman?

Hazel Chapman presented with Lotus's 100,000th car for the company's 70th anniversary. Photo: Lotus - Credit: Lotus

A shrewd businesswoman, Hazel Chapman was involved in the Lotus company right from its conception.

It was in her parent's garage that she and her future husband, Colin Chapman, built the first Lotus car called the Mk I.

During the early days of the firm, Ms Chapman oversaw the administration side of the business, as well as attracting and motivating staff as the company grew.

When Mr Chapman began working on the business full-time, she looked after all the matters within the home, including raising their three children, so that he could focus on the company.

She also remained involved in the running of Lotus throughout her lifetime and is considered one of the most important people in the company's history, as well as an influential figure within the wider automotive industry.



