5 amazing Norfolk properties if you win the Lottery

Published: 6:00 AM May 15, 2021

'Edgefield', in Burnham Overy Staithe, is on the market at £2.85m - Credit: Sowerbys

We've all dreamed of winning the lottery and moving into our dream home.

And that home could well be in Norfolk, where dozens of stunning properties are currently on the market.

Hill House in St Olaves is on the market at £2.5m - Credit: Savills

Here is just a taste of what those lucky numbers could get you across the county.

Seven-bedroom detached house, Hindolveston - £2.25m

This property in Hindolveston, near Holt, is on the market at £2.25m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

This immaculately presented Grade II-Listed William and Mary farmhouse dates from the early-1700s.

It boasts spectacular landscaped gardens, paddocks and stables, as well as a coach house with garaging, a gym and studio.

This property in Hindolveston, near Holt, is on the market at £2.25m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

You may also want to watch:

In all, the property is set in six acres of land and has four bathrooms.

Hindolveston is a quiet village located around seven miles from Holt.

This property in Hindolveston, near Holt, is on the market at £2.25m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Thirteen-bedroom detached house, Sparham - £2.1m

The Old Rectory in Sparham is on the market at £2.1m - Credit: Pymm & Co

This unique three-in-one offering is a fascinating proposition.

The main property, The Old Rectory, has undergone a significant refurbishment over the past year, transforming it into a comfortable family home.

The Old Rectory in Sparham is on the market at £2.1m - Credit: Pymm & Co

Steeped in local history, this fine Georgian build is believed to date from the mid-18th century and was constructed especially for the Rev Edward Atthill, a Rector of Sparham from 1763 to 1790.

Immediately to the north east is Rectory Cottage, which has three bedrooms and two reception rooms and is currently let for £975 per calendar month.

The Old Rectory in Sparham is on the market at £2.1m - Credit: Pymm & Co

Then there is The Stables, an attractive four-bed property with family bathroom and separate shower room. It is currently let for £1,375 pcm.

Six-bedroom detached house, St Olaves - £2.5m

Hill House in St Olaves is on the market at £2.5m - Credit: Savills

Hill House is an impressive Edwardian property enjoying

exceptional views across the Waveney Valley.

Dating back to 1904, the original home was substantially extended in 2008 to create an indoor swimming pool complex, incorporating a sitting and dining area with a sauna and shower room.

Hill House in St Olaves is on the market at £2.5m - Credit: Savills

Set within a woodland setting, this six-bedroom offering even has its own helicopter pad and shed.

For your money you'll be getting 3.86 acres of land and a path leading directly to the River Waveney.

Hill House in St Olaves is on the market at £2.5m - Credit: Savills

Five-bedroom semi-detached house, Norwich - £1.25m

This Norwich property is on the market at £1.25m - Credit: Sowerbys

This outstanding Grade II-listed Georgian property is located in a sought-after private crescent in the city.

Its current vendors have paid exemplary attention in restoring the original house, while fusing it with modern needs such as installing underfloor heating in most rooms.

This Norwich property is on the market at £1.25m - Credit: Sowerbys

In addition to five bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms, your £1.25m outlay will include a triple garage and workshop - rare for such a central location.

And don't forget the lower ground floor with its own wine cellar and study.

This Norwich property is on the market at £1.25m - Credit: Sowerbys

Six-bedroom detached house, Burnham Overy Staithe - £2.85m

'Edgefield', in Burnham Overy Staithe, is on the market at £2.85m - Credit: Sowerbys

This breathtaking eco build is situated in a village often revered as one of the county's prettiest.

The house is - on the one hand - all about location, sitting in splendid isolation and offering extraordinary panoramic views of Holkham, Burnham Market and Brancaster.

'Edgefield', in Burnham Overy Staithe, is on the market at £2.85m - Credit: Sowerbys

On the other, 'Edgefield' was designed and created by the current owners using 'Passive House' technology, meaning it requires very little energy to achieve a comfortable temperature all-year-round.

The property itself is arranged in a U-shape and boasts a soundproof music room, two-bedroom guest annex and beautifully landscaped gardens.