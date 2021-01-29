Covid-stricken country pub saved from closure

Published: 2:57 PM January 29, 2021

The future of a country hotel in Norfolk has been secured after its former management went under during the pandemic.

The company behind the Lord Nelson in Burnham Market filed for insolvency in November, throwing the future of the four-star bed and breakfast and pub into question.

However owners of the site, the Stonegate Group, have confirmed the 17th century pub will reopen after lockdown.

A spokeswoman for the Stonegate Group, said: “The incumbent publicans of The Lord Nelson have been in situ since last autumn, when they took over the lease of the site.

"They were former managers of the previous tenant, so know the business extremely well. We are looking forward to seeing the pub open, when lockdown eases.”

The news comes as UK Hospitality (UKH) and market analysts CGA discovered that the hospitality industry is losing £200m a day because of the pandemic.

Research found the sector saw a 54 per cent fall in revenue, with sales slipping from £133.5bn in 2019 to £61.7bn last year.