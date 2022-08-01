News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Truss promises to protect media freedom and competition if elected PM

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:12 PM August 1, 2022
Updated: 12:28 PM August 1, 2022
South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss on her campaign visit to Dereham.

Liz Truss has pledged reforms concerning media freedom and fair competition - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk MP Liz Truss has matched a set of promises from her Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak to bring forward key legislation aimed at reining in the power of big tech firms and improving the digital economy.

The foreign secretary gave her endorsement to two crucial pledges concerning media freedom and fair competition, which the former chancellor has already been reported as making, as part of his campaign.

Rishi Sunak launching his Ready For Rishi campaign in July, 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak MP had already been reported as having made the pledges as part of his leadership campaign - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The first is to give priority parliamentary approval in the autumn to the government's Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill - which is designed to level the playing field between UK news organisations and tech giants like Facebook.

The second is to repeal Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Bill of 2013, which, if brought into force, would require newspapers not signed up to a Royal Charter approved regulator – currently only Impress – to pay both sides’ legal costs whether they win or lose in court.

Asked in an interview on Friday, July 29, whether she would match Mr Sunak’s two promises, Ms Truss insisted: "I absolutely have already said that I will keep those commitments."

Elizabeth Truss
Norfolk

