Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?

Published: 12:41 PM December 26, 2020 Updated: 1:32 PM December 26, 2020

Non-essential shops across Norfolk have once again been forced to close their doors as the county is placed under Tier Four restrictions. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The announcement that Norfolk would move into Tier Four was another blow to businesses and venues across the county, at the end of a year which has already caused so much financial loss.

As was the case in the first national lockdown from March, 'non-essential' shops such as clothing stores, homeware shops and hairdressers have been forced to close their doors as the county was placed under the toughest local restrictions to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Venues such as pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas, museums, zoos and leisure and sports facilities are also required to close under the new rules.

But, as has been the case throughout the pandemic, there are a number of businesses and venues which are allowed to continue trading, as they have been deemed to be providing 'essential goods and services'.

These businesses and those who work there must ensure that they follow Covid-19 guidelines and protocols around social distancing, hand-washing and deep cleaning, but will continue to be allowed to open their doors even with Tier Four restrictions in force.

According to the Government website, the list of businesses and venues which can remain open in Tier Four areas includes:

Essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants, suppliers of building materials and off-licences.

Market stalls selling essential retail items.

Businesses which primarily offer repair services.

Petrol stations, automatic car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, bicycle shops and taxi and vehicle hire services.

Banks, building societies, post offices, short-term loan providers and money transfer businesses.

Funeral directors.

Launderettes and dry cleaners.

Medical and dental services.

Vets and pet shops.

Animal rescue centres, boarding facilities, and animal groomers.

Agricultural supplies shops.

Mobility and disability support shops.

Storage and distribution facilities.

Car parks, public toilets and motorway service areas.

Outdoor playgrounds.

Outdoor gym, pools, sports courts and facilities.

Golf courses.

Outdoor archery/driving/shooting ranges.

Outdoor riding centres.

Places of worship.

Crematoriums and burial grounds.

Meanwhile, the majority of public services, such as the NHS and medical services like GPs and dentists, Jobcentre Plus sites, courts, civil registrations offices, passport and visa services and waste or recycling centres, will also continue to operate.