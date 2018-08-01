Lisa Angel to open new store in Chapelfield

Published: 10:45 AM August 1, 2018 Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020

Independent jeweller Lisa Angel is to continue its growth with the opening of a second high-street shop in Norwich.

Lisa Angel's new store in Chapelfield shopping centre will be near the St Stephens Street entrance. Picture: Sabrina Johnson - Credit: Archant

The company plans to open new premises in Chapelfield shopping centre before the end of the year, in a move which bucks the trend of retailers backing away from the high street in favour of online.

The investment of £40,000 in the shop in Chapelfield, where it has had a ground-floor stall since 2008, marks its biggest investment in bricks and mortar since it opened its Lower Goat Lane shop in 2010.

Since it was launched in 2004 the business, a member of the Future50 programme, has grown from a one-woman enterprise operating from Lisa Angel's own kitchen table to a global company with a growing wholesale business and 100 employees.

In the last financial year, its total turnover was just short of £5m, and while online sales continue to form the fastest growing sector of the business, the brand saw an 8% increase in retail sales last year.

Company founder Lisa Angel said: 'We are so excited to be opening a second store in Norwich, which feels along way from the start up on our kitchen table.

'We are extremely positive for the future of Lisa Angel and so grateful to our loyal customers for making this happen.'

The company said it was still seeing 'a consistent and exciting growth' in its Norwich stores, with customers enjoying the 'theatre' of seeing accessories personalised in front of them.

'We know that there is still a demand for a physical presence with a number of our customers choosing to visit our stores, preferring to touch our products and get a feel for them in person. Our stores are like show rooms and an extension to our online offering,' added a spokesman.

Lisa Angel's first retail presence in Norwich was in the Forum, however popularity soon saw the business relocate to Chapelfield. It traded from a stall in the food court before moving to the ground floor in 2008.

The new store will be on the ground floor near to the St Stephens Street and will create at least three jobs. The brand will keep its shop in Lower Goat Lane.