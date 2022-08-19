'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears

Lidl has issued a warning after listeria was found present in one of the products sold at its stores

Lidl has issued an urgent health warning after disease-causing bacteria were found in a range of smoked fish.

The Food Standards Agency has called for people to not eat the product and return it to the nearest store for a full refund.

Mackerel fillets sold at Lidl have been recalled due to the presence of listeria found in the product - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Listeria has been detected in a batch of Lidl's Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil.

Symptoms caused by this bacteria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Customers should not eat the affected product and instead return it for a refund.

Product details

Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil

Pack size: 150 g

Lot number: 01063402062022

Best-before date: January 2, 2023

Tesco has recalled a batch of mixed fruit and nuts packs due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Tesco has recalled a batch of mixed fruit and nuts as the product contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means it could be a health risk to anyone with an allergy to milk.

Affected customers should return the product to the nearest Tesco store for a full refund.

Product details

Pack size: 25g

Batch number: L2196H221

Best before: January 13, 2023

Star Distribution is recalling its Karmen’s Cake Zone Sponge Cake as pieces of metal have been found in the product - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Star Distribution is recalling its Karmen’s Cake Zone Sponge Cake as pieces of metal have been found in the product, making it unsafe to eat.

People who have purchased the item can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Product detail

Batch codes: B164, B165, B172, B185, B186, B192, B196 and B199

Pack size: 600g

Best before: September 11, 2022, September 12, 2022, September 19, 2022, October 3, 2022, October 9, 2022, October 13, 2022 and October 16, 2022