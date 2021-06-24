News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New Lidl stores to open in Norfolk and Waveney in £1.3bn expansion

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:54 AM June 24, 2021   
Lidl Norwich

Lidl has announced it's opening new stores across Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Archant

Discount retailer Lidl has earmarked 12 new locations across Norfolk and Waveney to build new stores.

The firm is even appealing to landowners to offer sites for the huge expansion.

It comes after rival retailer Aldi announced it was building four new stores in Norfolk.

The planned new stores include; four in Norwich; in Costessey, Lakenham, Mile Cross and Thorpe Hamlet. Others include Aylsham, Cromer, Diss, Downham Market, two in Great Yarmouth and two in Lowestoft.

Christian Hartnagel, chief operating officer, Lidl, said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain."

 

