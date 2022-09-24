Last chance to enter the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 

Secret Meadows was a winner at both the East of England Tourism Awards and VisitEngland Awards for Excellence last year - Credit: Secret Meadows

The entry deadline for the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 is fast approaching, but there’s still time to put your business forward or nominate an award-worthy business.

This year's awards are officially the biggest ever, with entries open across 13 categories for businesses in Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England, said: “Don’t miss this last opportunity to enter the awards and get your business and staff the recognition they deserve in front of an audience of your peers. And, don’t forget, the East of England winners go forward to the national final, so there’s more chance of promotion for the great work you do.”

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England - Credit: Visit East of England



Secret Meadows, a luxury glamping site in Hasketon, Suffolk, claimed the Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park and Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year award at the East of England Tourism Awards last year – and went on to win the national award at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

“We were absolutely delighted to win the VisitEngland award,” said co-owner Charlotte Daniel. “It has given a real boost to our confidence, encouraging us to keep up the hard work and continue to develop new ideas to ensure the business has a thriving future.”

Georgina Postlethwaite, sales and marketing manager at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich, Norfolk, said: “It goes without saying that all tourism businesses are passionate about the experiences they offer, and the Tourism Awards provide an amazing opportunity to be able to spread this message.”

The Maids Head Hotel won Large Hotel of the Year at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022, which Georgina described as “amazing recognition for all our fabulous team and what we strive to achieve”.

The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt, Suffolk, won the Taste of East of England Award at last year’s awards. “We were truly honoured and humbled to have been nominated for the award, and even more so when we were announced as winners,” said general manager James Barber.

“Something we have always believed in is being true to ourselves and serving great food that is sourced locally, in a relaxed environment by enthusiastic, well-trained staff. To win the award was a huge boost that our hearts are going in the right direction.”

Jan Stracey (second from left), Colin Stracey and Edward Marshall of Premier Sailing, winner of last year's Experience of the Year award, with Judy Randon from sponsor insight6 - Credit: Matt Brasnett, I Do Photography



Premier Sailing, based in Maldon, Essex, went home with the Experience of the Year award at the 2021-2022 awards.

Owners Jan and Colin Stracey said they entered with “absolutely zero expectations” and that winning the award was “a really welcome surprise and a genuine encouragement following a year of pandemic-related challenges for our business.”

“The awards evening was a thoroughly enjoyable experience, and our trophy has been displayed prominently throughout the year – currently taking pride of place on our Southampton Boat Show stand,” they added.

The entry deadline for the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023 is midnight on Sunday, October 2. Finalists will be announced in January 2023 after a thorough judging process, with a black-tie award ceremony to take place in March.

To find out more about the categories and to enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk



East of England Tourism Awards Categories

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park of the Year – sponsored by Next Phase Leisure

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award

Experience of the Year – sponsored by insight6

Large Hotel of the Year – sponsored by Ensors Chartered Accountants

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – sponsored by Howes Percival

New Tourism Business of the Year – sponsored by Swiss Camplings

Pub of the Year – sponsored by Everard Cole

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year – sponsored by cottages.com

Small Hotel of the Year – sponsored by John Doe Carpets & Furniture

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year – sponsored by Norfolk & Suffolk Tourist Attractions

Taste of East of England Award – sponsored by Adnams