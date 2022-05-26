News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk Business Awards 2022: Large Business of the Year

Ashley De Banks

Published: 1:30 PM May 26, 2022
St James Mill in the centre of Norwich, headquarters of Jarrold Training

Jarrold Training is headquartered in St James Mill in the centre of Norwich

The Norfolk Business Awards 2022 are now open for entries, and businesses from across the region are encouraged to take part.

The Large Business of the Year award is open to companies that demonstrate all-round excellence in business, something that Elliot Symonds, head of leadership and development at Jarrold Training and one of the judges for this award, is keen to recognise.

“As a large and established business within Norfolk and the East of England, and as part of our own 250-year celebrations, we wish to recognise other exceptional large businesses and organisations who provide so much to the fabric, people and success of the region,” he said. 

The judges will be looking for businesses which can demonstrate competitive advantage, what Mr Symonds says is key to keeping businesses front and centre. 

“The importance of being able to cope with the only real constant in business, of change, is vital,” he said. “An award like this proves your advantages and can bring benefits from attracting talent to increasing turnover.”

Elliot Symonds, head of leadership and development at Jarrold Training

Elliot Symonds, head of leadership and development at Jarrold Training

Mr Symonds said that there are many other benefits to entering the awards. “Businesses should take time to enter this award because it will help them to focus on and shout about their success,” he said. “Then perhaps improve further due to examining their performance and feedback from the judges. Plus, it is brilliant to be recognised by your peers.” 

For the business that ultimately goes on to win the Large Business of the Year award, the benefits continue. “The prestige of winning this award can do huge amounts for business reputation,” said Mr Symonds. “It can also increase motivation of your people, as well as reach out and connect with customers and consumers in the region and beyond. It gives you something to be truly proud about.”

Meet the sponsor

Jarrold Training is a division of Jarrold & Sons offering training services to private, public and voluntary sector organisations throughout the East of England.  

The business is headquartered in St James Mill in the centre of Norwich, and helps organisations and their people achieve brilliant performance by increasing skill levels, confidence and motivation.  

Jarrold Training offers training across a full portfolio of leadership 
and management, IT, business skills, project management and health and safety, delivered through public scheduled courses and in-company programmes, tailored to clients’ specific needs.

Award criteria

The Large Business of the Year award will be given to the company that demonstrates all-round excellence in business.  

The judging will focus on trading performance and future objectives, the competitive advantage of the business, and will look at examples of specific strategies which have driven business growth. 

If your business achievements are impressive then this award is for you.  
Open to businesses with a turnover of more than £5m.

Entries to the Norfolk Business Awards close on Sunday, August 7. To enter, visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk

