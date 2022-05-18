King's Lynn post office to move into gift shop

The new post office will be located at this site in London Road, King's Lynn - Credit: Google Maps

A west Norfolk post office is to reopen inside a gift shop this summer.

The new South Lynn branch will be located 40 metres from its former site in the town's London Road once it reopens on Tuesday, July 5.

The post office will now be based in Tranquility in 50 London Road, King's Lynn, PE30 5QH.

Once the move goes ahead, the branch will be open from Tuesday until Saturday from 9am-5pm.

Matthew Hatfull, from the Post Office Network, said: “We know how important a post office is to residents and businesses and we are delighted to be reopening a post office in South Lynn.

“We are keen to restore services to the community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”

The same range of products and services will be available, with the addition of the National Lottery.

While the decision to reopen the branch has been made, the post office is now inviting customers to give their comments on the move.

The opportunity to give feedback specifically related to access to the new branch will close on June 15, 2022.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 180131.