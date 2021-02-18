Norfolk favourite shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year award
One of Norfolk's favourite book stores is in the running to win a prestigious national award.
Kett's Books, in Wymondham, has been shortlisted for the 2021 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award.
Its inclusion was announced by the British Book Awards on Thursday (February 18) morning.
Since February 2014, Kett's has been run on a not-for-profit basis after a group of volunteers met to discuss the imminent closure of the existing shop.
The Whartons Lane store is named after Wymondham's most famous son, Robert Kett, as a tribute to the values he upheld for town's people.
Kett's Books has made the East of England shortlist alongside:
- Harris & Harris Books - Clare, Suffolk
- Niche Comics & Bookshop - Huntingdon
- Red Lion Books - Colchester
A total of 48 bookshops from nine different regions and countries in the UK are vying for the top prize, to be announced during an online ceremony on May 13.
Regional winners will be announced first, on March 17.