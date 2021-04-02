Guidance change sees bookings lost at go-kart track

Published: 11:30 AM April 2, 2021

Kate Tritton, director, at Karttrak Cromer which has reopened and they have put in Covid safety measures.

A go-kart track owner has said she fears money has been lost in bookings turned away due to government guidelines which suddenly changed.

KartTrak in Northrepps reopened on Monday, however when taking bookings over the weekend, owner Kate Tritton only accepted visitors from the local area as she had been advised by the government 'stay local' guidelines.

Recommendations were then changed this week to 'minimise travel' and to allow any distance of travel as long as it was done infrequently.

Despite the disappointment the track has been busy with six bookings on Thursday, which Ms Tritton expects to grow as the weeks go on.

Karts in action at Karttrak Cromer which has opened as Covid restrictions were eased.

She said: "The reopening has been absolutely fine, we've got lots of procedures in place to make sure everything is safe.

"We've turned away a lot of business when we probably didn't have to, 75% of calls we had over the weekend were from further away, I dread to think what I turned away last week.

"We were trying to keep it to NR post-codes and I recommended those from outside went to a nearer circuit, we were just trying to do the right thing.

Kate Tritton, director at Karttrak Cromer with the team, from left, Kate's husband Darren, director; Connor Bacon, track marshall; Kate's Son Jack, track manager; Tom Costello, office manager; Connor Smith, track marshall; and Jacob Stares, track marshall.

"It was money we could've done with coming in, but the rules change on a daily basis and you have to make sure to keep up with it."

Ahead of reopening, Ms Tritton has brought in an NHS and fire brigade standard ozone cabinet which kills bacteria and is used for all equipment.

Kate Tritton, director at Karttrak Cromer at the cleaning station, part of the track's Covid safety measures.

The new routine sees arrivals staggered, limited numbers on site and racers getting changed outside, while a shelter has been installed outside to ensure participants do not get wet while waiting.

She added: "I know what we've got is pretty much 100% safe, so we've got a good plan.

"When we reopened last time we got everybody's feedback, asking whether they felt confident or safe, and everyone said they couldn't believe what we had in place and how happy they all were.

"People are loving it, the first day we reopened we had all of our regulars. On the first day most of them turned up in their own kit and they carted to their hearts' content."

Karttrak Cromer which has opened as Covid restrictions were eased.




