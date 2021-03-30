News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It's more than I can run alone' - Farm shop for sale for £34,999

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 1:50 PM March 30, 2021   
JP's farm shop and deli in Swaffham, for sale

JP's farm shop and deli in Swaffham is for sale. - Credit: JP's farm shop

A chef who spotted a gap in the market to open a Norfolk farm shop and deli in lockdown has reluctantly put it up for sale.

John Parr, who spent six years in the RAF as a chef, opened JP's Farm Shop in the centre of Swaffham last year. He started by creating food boxes for people locally who could not leave their homes because of coronavirus.

JP's farm shop and deli, Swaffham

JP's farm shop and deli runs a successful delivery service. - Credit: JP's farm shop

The service was so successful, he opened the shop in Lynn Street, off Market Place. But after being offered a new job, Mr Parr has decided to sell the business, which operates from rented premises, for £34,999. 

JP's farm shop, Swaffham

Inside the farm shop in Swaffham. - Credit: JP's farm shop

However, he emphasised the farm shop was not closing - and that if it did not sell, he planned to employ staff to run it for him.

"It's very popular and a lot of the elderly community rely on their home deliveries. It wasn't an easy decision and I'm still not sure I've made the right one, but I've been offered a new job and having a very young family, the security which that will offer has led to my decision.

"It has grown very quickly and if I'm honest, it's more than I can run on my own. I think it needs someone to come in and take it further. I have no doubt it will be very successful in the future."

JP's farm shop and deli in Swaffham, for sale

JP's farm shop and deli in Swaffham is for sale. - Credit: JP's farm shop

Mr Parr also reassured customers, posting on Facebook: "Please rest assured we will not sell to just anyone and will ensure the buyer has the same ethos and customer care as we do.

"I would personally like to thank each and everyone of you for all your support and help when we needed you the most. It really shows how amazing our community spirit is.

"But for now it is business as usual."

JP's farm shop, Swaffham

The deli counter in JP's farm shop and deli. - Credit: JP's farm shop

The business, which operates from the shop for £490 rent a month, also sells eggs, Norfolk jams, chutneys and milk with the deli stocking Norfolk cheeses and meats, hot jacket potatoes, fillings, baguettes and baps.

JP's farm shop and deli, Swaffham

The fruit and vegetables at JP's farm shop and deli. - Credit: JP's farm shop

Agent Hylton Smythe said: "We feel there is scope to increase turnover with the introduction of a website...the introduction of an ice cream parlour area within the shop and extending the opening hours would also help."

