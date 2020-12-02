Never mind Santa's sleigh... how about a Christmas combine harvester?

Gallery

Published: 12:39 PM December 2, 2020

A John Deere combine harvester decorated with Christmas lights outside the Ben Burgess headquarters in Trowse, near Norwich - Credit: Mark Bagshaw & Louise Johnson

Tractors and combine harvesters have been transformed into spectacular Christmas illuminations to bring some much-needed festive farming cheer to the region.

Agricultural machinery dealer Ben Burgess, based in Trowse outside Norwich, has used more than 2.5km of fairy lights to create the colourful displays at its branches across East Anglia.

Hollie Cruickshank, the firm's marketing manager, said: “We wanted to spread some festive cheer in the lead-up to Christmas.

"It’s been a difficult year for many, so our team has worked hard to put something special together and we are looking forward to welcoming the local community to our branches for them to enjoy our displays.”

A tractor decorated with Christmas lights at the Ben Burgess depot in Newmarket - Credit: Ben Burgess





The company is also using the Christmas displays to raise awareness for Norfolk-based farming mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone).

The lights will be on from 4pm every evening throughout the week, and the company's branches are open to the public with social distancing and Covid-19 safety measures in place. For opening times, see the Ben Burgess website.

A John Deere tractor and sprayer decorated with Christmas lights at the Ben Burgess depot in Ellington - Credit: Ben Burgess

Communities across Norfolk's villages, towns and city streets are being urged to brighten up their homes to lift spirits this Christmas as part of the Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper.

You may also want to watch:

The campaign is calling for families and households to get creative and pull together after a tough year of coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

To send in your festive pictures email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk

A John Deere tractor decorated with Christmas lights at the Ben Burgess depot in Aylsham - Credit: Ben Burgess

A tractor and sprayer decorated with Christmas lights at the Ben Burgess depot in Newmarket - Credit: Ben Burgess



