McDonald's hiring in Norfolk and plans new restaurants

Published: 4:08 PM June 20, 2021

Roles are available at 16 McDonald's restaurants across Norfolk, including this one in Brundall. - Credit: Archant

More than a dozen McDonald's restaurants across Norfolk are hiring new staff as the fast food giant embarks on a huge recruitment drive.

It is looking to fill 20,000 roles across the UK, with 50 new restaurants planned nationwide and in anticipation of social distancing rules being relaxed in the future – so more staff can work at once.

McDonald's has 1,400 restaurants across the country, with 20 currently in Norfolk.

Now, 16 of those are hiring, including six in and around Norwich.

Roles are currently available at the restaurants in Barrett Road, at Thickthorn, at Longwater, in Boundary Road, at the Asda on Drayton High Road and at Norwich Airport.

Elsewhere, jobs are also going at three eateries in Great Yarmouth, two more in King's Lynn and others in Brundall, Wroxham, Cromer, Swaffham and Snetterton.

Chief executive Paul Pomroy said: "It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 20,000 people an opportunity to work with us."