Let them eat cake - bakery's grand opening draws crowd

Published: 3:41 PM June 4, 2021

Louise Jarrett with husband Steve and children Hollie and Charlie (left), assistant Kim Pearce (centre) and Breckland council chairman Roy Brame with wife Karen. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A new shop enjoyed its grand opening in Dereham on Friday with an eager crowd of customers - and a visit from a stilt-walker.

Louise Jarrett opened the Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company’s first shop, at 15 Norwich St - a business she has been running from home for the last seven years.

Louise Jarrett (left) and assistant Kim Pearce (right) inside the new Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company shop - Credit: Noah Vickers

“It’s absolutely amazing. We’re really nervous and emotional,” said Mrs Jarrett.

“We’re extremely tired, because we’ve been working all hours this week and it was a frantic rush at the last minute to get everything together.

She added: “We’re just getting to grips with things, we’ve got a few teething issues, but we want it to be a friendly environment where people can come in, have a chat, get to know us and what we’re about. We think we’ll be good for the town.”

Stilt-walker Jordan Rolfe was on hand to help promote the new shop - Credit: Noah Vickers

You may also want to watch:

A long queue of customers snaked across the street, and a hired stilt-walker was on hand to give out leaflets.

Some of the first customers in the door were Rebecca Edwards and her children Poppy-Rose, Amber-May and Elliot.

Among the first customers into the shop were Rebecca Edwards and her children Poppy-Rose, Amber-May and Elliott. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“We’re all really excited to go into Louise’s shop, and see what she’s got available,” said Ms Edwards.

“We’ve used her for quite a few years actually. Her cakes - her brownies especially - are always amazing. We’re looking forward to a milkshake this morning.”

She added: “It’s wonderful to have somebody so local opening a shop in Dereham.”

The Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company has opened its cheerful shop at 15 Norwich Street, Dereham. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“Louise has worked so hard over the last few years, so for her to now be able to open a shop, it just shows how brilliantly she’s worked, especially through the pandemic”.

Breckland District Council chair Roy Brame said: “It’s really lovely, because Breckland as a council are trying to get behind new businesses - they’re doing all they can to help them start up.

The Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company has opened its cheerful shop at 15 Norwich Street, Dereham. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“For these people to actually be brave enough to take on a business off the back of this pandemic is amazing.

He added: “The people of Dereham have got a great cake shop, I just hope the people of Dereham support them.