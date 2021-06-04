News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Let them eat cake - bakery's grand opening draws crowd

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:41 PM June 4, 2021   
Louise Jarrett, Kim Pearce and Roy Brame outside the Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company shop

Louise Jarrett with husband Steve and children Hollie and Charlie (left), assistant Kim Pearce (centre) and Breckland council chairman Roy Brame with wife Karen. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A new shop enjoyed its grand opening in Dereham on Friday with an eager crowd of customers - and a visit from a stilt-walker.

Louise Jarrett opened the Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company’s first shop, at 15 Norwich St - a business she has been running from home for the last seven years. 

Louise Jarrett and Kim Pearce

Louise Jarrett (left) and assistant Kim Pearce (right) inside the new Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company shop - Credit: Noah Vickers

“It’s absolutely amazing. We’re really nervous and emotional,” said Mrs Jarrett.

“We’re extremely tired, because we’ve been working all hours this week and it was a frantic rush at the last minute to get everything together.

She added: “We’re just getting to grips with things, we’ve got a few teething issues, but we want it to be a friendly environment where people can come in, have a chat, get to know us and what we’re about. We think we’ll be good for the town.”

Stilt-walker Jordan Rolfe

Stilt-walker Jordan Rolfe was on hand to help promote the new shop - Credit: Noah Vickers

A long queue of customers snaked across the street, and a hired stilt-walker was on hand to give out leaflets. 

Some of the first customers in the door were Rebecca Edwards and her children Poppy-Rose, Amber-May and Elliot. 

Rebecca Edwards, with children Poppy-Rose, Amber-May and Elliott.

Among the first customers into the shop were Rebecca Edwards and her children Poppy-Rose, Amber-May and Elliott. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“We’re all really excited to go into Louise’s shop, and see what she’s got available,” said Ms Edwards. 

“We’ve used her for quite a few years actually. Her cakes - her brownies especially - are always amazing. We’re looking forward to a milkshake this morning.”

She added: “It’s wonderful to have somebody so local opening a shop in Dereham.”

Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company shop

The Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company has opened its cheerful shop at 15 Norwich Street, Dereham. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“Louise has worked so hard over the last few years, so for her to now be able to open a shop, it just shows how brilliantly she’s worked, especially through the pandemic”. 

Breckland District Council chair Roy Brame said: “It’s really lovely, because Breckland as a council are trying to get behind new businesses - they’re doing all they can to help them start up.

The interior of the Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company shop

The Jazzy Cupcake and Candy Company has opened its cheerful shop at 15 Norwich Street, Dereham. - Credit: Noah Vickers

“For these people to actually be brave enough to take on a business off the back of this pandemic is amazing. 

He added: “The people of Dereham have got a great cake shop, I just hope the people of Dereham support them. 

