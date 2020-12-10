Published: 1:45 PM December 10, 2020

John Adams, now the general manager and senior trading director, Jarrold. - Credit: Archant

Norwich independent retailer Jarrold has promoted John Adams to spearhead the business.

Mr Adams, formerly the store's trading and marketing director, has been appointed as the general manager and senior trading director.

He joined Jarrold as its merchandise manager back in 1990.

The appointment comes after former chief executive officer for Jarrold, Minnie Moll, was made redundant back in August. Her top role was axed as part of a decision to cut 20pc of the workforce. The restructuring was blamed on the devastating effects on the Jarrold business of Covid.

Jarrold suffered its “toughest year in retail” because of coronavirus, losing £1m in three months of closure in the first lockdown.

John Adams, pictured far right, welcoming back the first customers after the first lockdwon ended. Former chief executive Minnie Moll is pictured second left. - Credit: Archant

Ms Moll took over as chief executive at the start of August 2018, leaving her position as joint chief executive of the East of England Co-op.

