News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business > Insight Energy

Promotion

Investing in the future of offshore wind

Logo Icon

Rachel Moore

Published: 8:00 AM October 25, 2022
Young man talking to an older gentleman at a trade show

Angus Binnian, Vattenfall’s first Year in Industry student, who was shortlisted for RenewableUK’s Most Aspiring Leader award at the Norwich Science Festival in 2019. - Credit: Vattenfall/CHPV

A dramatically scaled-up workforce is needed to build and operate the pipeline of new offshore wind farms. The headcount needs to hit 100,000 by 2030.

As the east of England celebrates Wind Week 2022, which runs until October 28, Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone developer Vattenfall is working to inspire future workers through a range of skills work.

The company is offering its support in a number of ways, from working with a primary school to create a forest school and helping sixth formers to deliver pioneering 3D workshops, to creating real-life experiences for young people and new careers for former military personnel.

“Working with Vattenfall has completely opened my eyes. I had no idea that the wind industry was this large and there were so many options,” said Megan Swafford, who spent the third year of her University of East Anglia course with the Vattenfall Norfolk Zone team.

“It is definitely the most valuable decision I have ever made.”

Now in her final year, Megan, who came to Norfolk from California to study environmental sciences, continues to work with Vattenfall on her dissertation, which she hopes will lead to a career, and possibly a PhD, in wind.

Her placement year with the Norfolk team was a “dive into the deep end of the world of offshore wind energy,” she said.

Megan Swafford, who spent the third year of her UEA environmental sciences degree with the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone team.

Megan Swafford, who spent the third year of her UEA environmental sciences degree with the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone team. - Credit: Vattenfall/CHPV


Working with much younger students is as important to Vattenfall. Necton Primary School has just launched its Forest School with Vattenfall’s help.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year
  2. 2 The £1m-a-day crimewave sweeping Norfolk
  3. 3 DVLA issues warning to UK drivers over expired licences
  1. 4 A47 reopens after van catches fire
  2. 5 People evacuated from Fire on the Water as tent collapses in heavy rain
  3. 6 Obituary: Hotelier who began career in Norfolk dies
  4. 7 Family home with impressive treehouse in garden is up for auction
  5. 8 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
  6. 9 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
  7. 10 Jobs safe at family-run firm after takeover by fellow local business

Head teacher Vicki Long said it had been “revolutionary.”

“Vattenfall kindly sponsored two teachers on a four-session course with the Eden Project's education team to develop outdoor learning.

“Vattenfall is something that the children will hear about. The concept of wind farm energy and understanding it is important to us. For children here, it may be a career they turn to. It is important they get a balanced perspective in terms of their lives and wind’s place in the wider energy world.”

Vattenfall is now rolling out its successful 3D virtual reality workshop to schools, colleges and community groups across Norfolk.

Shaped by a partnership with University Technical College Norfolk, the workshop for Year 11 and 12 students mixes peer mentoring, groupwork, technical design, maths and presentation skills while learning about wind energy.

Vattenfall is celebrating its first UEA ‘sandwich year’ student, Angus Binnian, now working as a cable integrity engineer with the company, being shortlisted for this month’s RenewableUK's Global Offshore Wind 'Aspiring Leader' award.

Angus met Vattenfall in his first year and supported skills events, including Norwich Science Festival, throughout his university years, working with the Norfolk Zone team for his final year dissertation about submarine cable systems.

Two young male students working together on laptops at a desk covered in documents

University Technical College Norfolk students Thomas White and Joe Bates working on creating new GCSE study material as Vasttenfall interns - Credit: Vattenfall


During his year with the team, he felt “just like any Vattenfall employee,” travelling to Vattenfall’s centres in Amsterdam and Hamburg, working on development projects with new and emerging technologies.

“It gave me a great sense of purpose – like I was working at the forefront of energy innovation and actively contributing to tackling the climate crisis,” he said.”

This summer, sixth formers Thomas White and Joe Bates had a taste of working with Vattenfall on a month-long internship to design new GCSE geography study material to replace outdated content.

A-level students at University Technical College Norfolk created a textbook and flip-card style revision material to reflect the increasing importance of offshore wind to the UK, mentored by UEA geography graduate Will Sealey, now Norfolk Zone community liaison officer.

Other Vattenfall skills work this year includes:

  • A STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) event at East Coast College’s £11.7m Energy Skills Centre in Lowestoft for 70 Norfolk and Suffolk students.
  • Sponsoring and setting a project for GCSE students to spend a week at the UEA’s Productivity East experiencing university life.
  • Sponsoring a summer school for more than 60 young people to build an electric plane to transport medics and supplies in the developing world for charity Nuncats at Norwich Airport. 

If your school, college or local group would like to know more about the programme, please get in touch at norfolk@vattenfall.com 

Insight Energy News
Renewable Energy
Norfolk
Suffolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A map showing where Crocus Homes intends to build 150 new properties. To the west is Swaffham town centre

Homebuilder has plans for 150 properties at newly-acquired site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Voewood House, Cromer Road, High Kelling Simon Finch, is holding a literary event at his beautifully

Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Afternoon tea is launching at the Rose and Crown in Snettisham. 

Food and Drink

Award-winning village pub launches afternoon tea with a twist

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon