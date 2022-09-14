Promotion

The Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference takes place on Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30 2022 in RAI Amsterdam. - Credit: Navingo / Flickfeeder

Navingo's Brian Barkmeijer discusses drivers of change at the Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference 2022 in Amsterdam.

We have entered a new era. The energy industry is changing. The world is changing. Change is the only constant.

The need to innovate and transform is key to remaining relevant and future-proof. To make the right decisions in these challenging times, it is essential to have a broad view. Information from the sector and neighbouring markets can help spot business opportunities. Sharing knowledge creates strong and valuable networks and sparks innovation. It all starts with connecting people.

To ensure a sustainable future, we must set the energy transition in motion. Future-proofing the oil, gas, offshore wind, maritime, hydrogen and marine energy industries means being part of the energy transition and investing in sustainable solutions.

This year hydrogen, floating wind and CCS will be in the spotlight at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference - Credit: Navingo / Flickfeeder

This is why energy transition and sustainable solutions are the main topics our Offshore Energy platform focuses on. A large part of the energy transition will take place at sea and sustainable innovations will reshape the maritime sector. Cross-market collaboration connects the gears that move the energy transition.

Maritime ingenuity is needed to construct wind farms. Electric power is transmitted by subsea cabling. Oil and gas are the fuels that make the

energy transition happen. Other forms of renewable energy, like marine energy, are needed to meet energy demands. Without dredging, ports cannot function. Everything is connected.

The Offshore Energy platform offers insights and foresights. This provides

an overview about what is going on in our industries and this leads to business opportunities. We do this by creating moments where people can meet and exchange ideas, where companies can showcase their unique solutions to the market. This place is the Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference at RAI Amsterdam.

Offshore renewables like wind, wave and solar will take centre stage, together with the maritime industry and fossil energy - Credit: Mike Breeuwer / Flickfeeder

The content programme of OEEC 2022 gives an overview on what is going on and singles out important drivers of change. This year, hydrogen, floating wind and carbon capture and storage (CCS) will be in the spotlight.

Offshore renewables like wind, wave and solar take the stage, together with the maritime industry and fossil energy.

The Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference is where the energy transition takes place. It is Europe’s leading event for the entire offshore energy industry and an opportunity to reach business leaders, highly-qualified experts and professionals across global markets.

The event takes place on Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at RAI Amsterdam

For more information, please visit www.offshore-energy.biz